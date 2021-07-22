Watch: Brave cat stands guard, stops cobra from entering house in Odisha

As the 4-foot-long tried to enter through another route, the cat ran to its front protecting its home.

Not all heroes wear capes. And a recent case of a cat stopping a cobra from entering its owners home in Odisha perfectly illustrates this. A striking video has surfaced of the rare face-off, and is going viral across social media sites.

The footage shows the white feline standing guard outside the door of its residence in Bhimatangi area of the capital city of Bhubaneswar. The poisonous snake, meanwhile, is seen with its hood raised a few feet away, in the courtyard.

According to Odisha Bytes, the 4-foot-long cobra hissed at the cat in a bid to intimidate it, but the latter did not budge from its place.

Watch the video here:

According to ANI, the brave cat sat there for half an hour, preventing the snake from slithering into the house. “Our cat is around 1.5 years old and lives with us like a family member,” Sampad Kumar Parida, the owner of the house, told the news agency.

Odisha | A pet cat stood guard to prevent a cobra from entering a house in Bhubaneswar Cat has prevented Cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 min till the Snake Helpline reached the spot. Our cat is around 1.5 years old & live with us like a family member: Sampad K Parida pic.twitter.com/dWZXTMf9V5 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

Parida later called a wildlife helpline to rescue the snake, which was later released in a nearby forest area.

Some people online were amazed by the cat’s actions. However, many with pets shared similar experiences, saying they can be pretty “territorial”.

