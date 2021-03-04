Watch: Bhatinda architect’s ‘Punjab Rafale’ triggers mixed reactions online

Since being shared online, the viral clip garnered over 31,000 likes and prompted a discussion over the vehicle.

An architect in Bhatinda, Punjab has come up with an exciting way to give locals a ride on the “Rafale”. Inspired by the Dassault Rafale Fighter jet planes India purchased from France last year, Rampal Behaniwal created a vehicle “Punjab Rafale” to ferry around people in his area.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the jet-shaped vehicle with two wings attached to its side is being driven around with passengers in it.

Watch the video here:

Punjab: Architect designs jet-shaped vehicle that runs at 15-20km/h speed in Bathinda’s Rama Mandi. pic.twitter.com/NBLWCLA8RJ — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

According to ANI, Behaniwal spent around Rs 3 lakhs to make the vehicle, which will soon be launched at a cultural park to fulfil the dreams of people who cannot afford flying in an aircraft. “Its name ‘Punjab Rafale’ is inspired by Rafale (jets),” Behaniwal told the news agency.

Since being shared online, the viral clip garnered over 31,000 likes and prompted a discussion over the vehicle. While some found the idea interesting, others called it a perfect “jugaad”.

