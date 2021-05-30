Watch: Bat onboard Air India Flight forces it to turn back

The bat was spotted after the plane was in the air for about 30 minutes.

As the debate rages over the origins of the novel coronavirus—whether it jumped from bats to humans or leaked in a Wuhan lab—the nocturnal mammal was spotted on an Air India international flight. A video captured onboard the aircraft, possibly by a passenger, showed a bat fluttering between aisles. The Newark flight was forced to return to Delhi international airport on May 27, 30 minutes after takeoff.

“On arrival, it was learnt that a bat was seen inside the cabin by crew members,” Air India officials told ANI. “Wildlife staff were called to catch and remove the bat from the cabin. The aircraft landed safely at around 3:55 am.”

Watch the video here:

DGCA officials, however, said that the bat was found dead inside the plane’s business class area. He said fumigation was carried out to retrieve the bat’s carcass from the airplane.

“The probable reason/cause may be loading vehicles like those for catering because all the time rats/bats come from their vehicle only,” added the Air India official. The incident was reported to the airline’s flight safety department for a detailed investigation. The passengers were shifted to another plane.

A similar incident had taken place in 2015 in a London-bound Air India flight. A passenger spotted a rat in the aircraft, causing it to return midway.