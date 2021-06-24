scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Baba Sehgal gives desi spin to hit English song ‘Señorita’, calls it ‘Sarita’

Coming up with a Hindi cover for Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello's chart-breaking 2019 track, Baba Sehgal has yet again left netizens in splits with his quirky creation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 24, 2021 10:03:56 pm
Rapper Baba Sehgal recently posted a creative rendition of a hit English song -- Señorita -- on Twitter, and netizens can't get enough of it.

Rapper Baba Sehgal has once again made waves on social media with his music. The internet sensation recently posted a creative rendition of a hit English song — Señorita — on Twitter, and netizens can’t get enough of it.

Giving it a desi twist, Sehgal renamed the song as ‘Sarita’, drawing inspiration from Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello’s chart-breaking 2019 track. The Hindi cover of the popular English song featured not one but three Baba Sehgals!

The video shows two characters of Sehgal discussing about doing something different. The third character, from inside the television, then suggests that they could make Sarita, a Hindi rendition of Señorita. The trio is then seen crooning to Sarita, giving a hilarious twist to the peppy English number.

“I have written this song for you, Sarita,” Sehgal says in Hindi. “For you it’s Señorita but for me it’s Sarita,” Sehgal joked while sharing the clip.

Although the video was originally released on YouTube in 2019, it once again managed to create a buzz online. It also reminded many how he had created a similar Hindi cover for a hit Backstreet Boy song.

The clip got many talking online, including Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar. Here’s how netizens reacted to the song:

