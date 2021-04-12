Watch: Authorities rescue elephant calf after it fell into well in Odisha

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over two lakh views.

Officials had to rescue an elephant calf after it accidentally fell into a 15-feet deep well in Odisha and the video of the rescue is now making rounds on the internet.

The incident happened in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on April 10, and the video of it was tweeted out by news agency ANI. The footage shows the officials, with the help of an excavator, pulling the animal out of the well as locals watched.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | An elephant calf was rescued from a 15-feet deep well at a village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday. “The calf fell into the well while it was roaming in the area on Friday night,” said Rabi Narayan Mohanty, Range Officer, Deuli Forest Range. pic.twitter.com/TPIrWN52Ti — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

Many, who came across the video, lauded the officials for their timely intervention in saving the animal. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Authorities should make arrangements to keep people away from such operations. Poor animals get more anxious. — Neeraj Purohit (@gofornp) April 11, 2021

poor calf 😭 — s e r o t o n i n ☮️ (@ialwaystried) April 10, 2021

Heroic act of administratuon in rescuing calf elephant in a timely manner. 👏👏 — Sandeep Kulshrestha (@Sandeepkulshr30) April 11, 2021

This is a good work that has done by forest range officers, in Odisha on Saturday. — Saikat Dutta (@SaikatD31020700) April 10, 2021

Great work — Dev acharya (@dev7114) April 10, 2021

Poor baby, he must be so anguished. Thanks to the good humans for rescuing. — Iti (@itiwrites) April 11, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over two lakh views.