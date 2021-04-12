scorecardresearch
Monday, April 12, 2021
Watch: Authorities rescue elephant calf after it fell into well in Odisha

The video shows the officials, with the help of an excavator, pulling the elephant calf out of the well as locals watched.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 12, 2021 6:17:56 pm
Elephant calf rescue, viral video, Odisha, Elephant calf rescue video, Elephant calf videos, Odisha wildlife, Trending news, Indian Express newsSince being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over two lakh views.

Officials had to rescue an elephant calf after it accidentally fell into a 15-feet deep well in Odisha and the video of the rescue is now making rounds on the internet.

The incident happened in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on April 10, and the video of it was tweeted out by news agency ANI. The footage shows the officials, with the help of an excavator, pulling the animal out of the well as locals watched.

Watch the video here:

Many, who came across the video, lauded the officials for their timely intervention in saving the animal. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over two lakh views.

