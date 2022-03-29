Watch: Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell’s Indian wedding thrills fans

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell married Vini Raman, a Melbourne based pharmacist, in a South Indian Hindu wedding ceremony in Chennai over the weekend. Before this, the couple also got married in a Christian ceremony in Australia on March 18, 2022.

The cheerful visuals of the wedding ceremony on Sunday soon went viral on social media. In one of the videos, Maxwell and Raman can be seen playfully dancing during the ‘varmala’ ceremony.

Commenting on the wedding, a Twitter user posted, “All the pictures and videos from Maxwell’s wedding are so wholesome. He probably doesn’t even understand half the traditions but doing all them with a full heart just bc of her”.

All the pictures and videos from Maxwell's wedding are so wholesome. He probably doesn't even understand half the traditions but doing all them with full heart just bc of her❤️

The 33-year-old cricketer also shared pictures from his wedding on Instagram.

Maxwell and Raman’s wedding invitation card, which was printed in Tamil, is also doing rounds on social media much to the thrill of Tamil cricket fans.

Media reports said the couple had been dating for more than five years before they got engaged in February 2020, right before the coronavirus pandemic forced the world into a lockdown.

Maxwell will soon be joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team to play in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament. Due to his wedding, Maxwell missed a match held on Sunday between RCB and Punjab Kings, which his team won.