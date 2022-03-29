scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Watch: Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell’s Indian wedding thrills fans

Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with Vini Raman, a Melbourne based pharmacist.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 29, 2022 1:15:27 pm
Cricketer Glenn maxwell indian wedding dance, Glenn Maxwell wedding video, Glenn Maxwell indian wedding, Maxwell indian wedding dance, Indian ExpressThe couple had been dating for more than five years before they got engaged in February 2020.

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell married Vini Raman, a Melbourne based pharmacist, in a South Indian Hindu wedding ceremony in Chennai over the weekend. Before this, the couple also got married in a Christian ceremony in Australia on March 18, 2022.

The cheerful visuals of the wedding ceremony on Sunday soon went viral on social media. In one of the videos, Maxwell and Raman can be seen playfully dancing during the ‘varmala’ ceremony.

ALSO READ |‘Work from wedding’: Video of groom with laptop at mandap goes viral

Commenting on the wedding, a Twitter user posted, “All the pictures and videos from Maxwell’s wedding are so wholesome. He probably doesn’t even understand half the traditions but doing all them with a full heart just bc of her”.

The 33-year-old cricketer also shared pictures from his wedding on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VINI (@vini.raman)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VINI (@vini.raman)

Maxwell and Raman’s wedding invitation card, which was printed in Tamil, is also doing rounds on social media much to the thrill of Tamil cricket fans.

Media reports said the couple had been dating for more than five years before they got engaged in February 2020, right before the coronavirus pandemic forced the world into a lockdown.

Maxwell will soon be joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team to play in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament. Due to his wedding, Maxwell missed a match held on Sunday between RCB and Punjab Kings, which his team won.

