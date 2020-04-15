Two Assamese children become social media stars after unique performance during lockdown

The performance with a makeshift drum kit is winning hearts online. (Source: Rupali Pranamita/Facebook) The performance with a makeshift drum kit is winning hearts online. (Source: Rupali Pranamita/Facebook)

A video of two children from Assam performing a popular Assamese love song ‘Ei Hahi Bhal Lage‘ is being widely shared on social media and is winning hearts. While the girl sings the song, the boy performs on a makeshift drum kit.

The drum kit used by the boy is made up of cardboard boxes, packaging material, banana tree trunks, bamboo and a metal dish.

The video starts with the girl saying, “Namaskar, we are going to do ‘timepass’ by singing”. She then begins to sing the popular song by singer and former All India Radio artiste Nasreen Halim from Dibrugarh. The lyrics were written by Hemanta Dutta.

Watch the video here:

In the song, the singer professes her love for an unknown entity. The first few lines ‘ei hai bhaal lage, kiyo jaanu bhaal lage’ can be translated to ‘I like this smile, but I do not know why I like this smile’. The singer further goes on to ponder why she is singing, and for whom she is singing — but it gladdens her heart that she is able to to do so. “Ei morom kaar baabe(Who is this love for)?,” she asks.

The song by the children received a lot of positive feedback online and a lot of people requested more videos by them.

Another Assamese performance that has been getting a lot of praise on social media is one by two sisters on the occasion of Rangoli Bihu.

The duo presented a ‘Balcony Bihu Concert’ on the first day of Assamese New Year. Playing ukeleles and dressed in traditional mekhla-chadors, Antara and Akita Nandy performed on the balcony of a home.

Their performance was viewed over 1 million times in just 24 hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd