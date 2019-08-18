Toggle Menu
Watch: Arunachal boy’s rendition of national anthem makes netizens sit up and take notice

Though the boy mixes up the verses and stammers in a few lines, what has earned the praise of netizens is the way he puts his heart and soul into singing the anthem.

People took to Twitter and Facebook to appreciate the boy’s patriotism and efforts into the singing. (Screengrab/ Facebook)

When the nation celebrated its 73rd Independence day, an adorable video of an Arunachal boy singing the national anthem garnered the attention of netizens after it went viral on social media. Shared by many on Twitter and Facebook, the video shows the boy soulfully singing the national anthem Jana Gana Mana. Take a look at the video:

People took to Twitter and Facebook to appreciate the boy’s patriotism and efforts into his singing.

