Watch: Arunachal boy’s rendition of national anthem makes netizens sit up and take notice

When the nation celebrated its 73rd Independence day, an adorable video of an Arunachal boy singing the national anthem garnered the attention of netizens after it went viral on social media. Shared by many on Twitter and Facebook, the video shows the boy soulfully singing the national anthem Jana Gana Mana. Take a look at the video:

Though the boy mixes up the verses and stammers in a few lines, what has earned the praise of netizens is the way he puts his heart and soul into singing the anthem. He even doesn’t forget to stand in attention position while singing.

People took to Twitter and Facebook to appreciate the boy’s patriotism and efforts into his singing.

See the poise, dignity and decipline with which the boy sings National anthem ! Take a bow 🙏 Salute! — Arti Mehta (@drartimehta) May 12, 2019

As a kid how many of you sung the national anthem in loop? — Mahesh Yadav (@MaheshY92945479) May 11, 2019

At that age I did not know that much too 😳🤦🏻‍♂️ Kids these days are smart 😇 — Mariner (@JustMariner) May 8, 2019

This is what the patriotic feeling nurtured in arunachal Pradesh at such a tender age but the mainland people treat us in a another way….. — James Marap (@JamesMarap) May 11, 2019