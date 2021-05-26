Watch: Ambulance driver recovers from Covid-19, celebrates with victory dance

"Positive and refreshing to watch amidst all the chaos. More Power to the team," read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

While the ongoing pandemic has spread gloom around the country, stories of recovering Covid-19 patients often bring cheer among netizens. A video of an ambulance driver celebrating after recovering from the disease has gone viral on social media, after it was shared by Twitter page @ErtBangalore.

According to the tweet, which has now gone viral on social media, the ambulance driver Kumar was in a critical condition when a group of volunteers received a request to help him find a bed. Seven days later, a fully-recovered Kumar sent a video to them, excitedly dancing before being discharged from the hospital.

Watch the video here:

Kumar was critical when we received a request to help him find a bed. 7 days later he sent us his victory dance against Covid just before getting discharged from the Hospital. #ERTStories #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/pPU5Hg5OjW — ERT Bangalore (@ErtBangalore) May 25, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip is being widely circulated on various platforms with netizens rejoicing Kumar’s recovery. While many lauded the team of volunteers for helping people in need, others praised Kumar’s spirit. “Positive and refreshing to watch amidst all the chaos. More Power to the team,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

This was needed… 💛 — Mamta Solanki (@mamta1595) May 26, 2021

One of the few bright 🌞 spots…gives more strength to ert.. — Farooq Ahamed (@findfarooq) May 25, 2021

Awesome, great work, may Almighty bless you all with good health — Aejaz Siddiqi (@Aejaz07) May 25, 2021

This has to be the cutest thing ever ! May the almighty give him a long long very long life ❣️ — Nida Zahara (@nidzahra_) May 25, 2021