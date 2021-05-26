scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Most read

Watch: Ambulance driver recovers from Covid-19, celebrates with victory dance

Since being shared online, the clip is being widely circulated on various platforms with netizens rejoicing Kumar's recovery.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 26, 2021 4:57:26 pm
covid, covid 19 cases india, covid recovering, covid cases, ambulance driver victory dance viral video, twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express news"Positive and refreshing to watch amidst all the chaos. More Power to the team," read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

While the ongoing pandemic has spread gloom around the country, stories of recovering Covid-19 patients often bring cheer among netizens. A video of an ambulance driver celebrating after recovering from the disease has gone viral on social media, after it was shared by Twitter page @ErtBangalore.

According to the tweet, which has now gone viral on social media, the ambulance driver Kumar was in a critical condition when a group of volunteers received a request to help him find a bed. Seven days later, a fully-recovered Kumar sent a video to them, excitedly dancing before being discharged from the hospital.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip is being widely circulated on various platforms with netizens rejoicing Kumar’s recovery. While many lauded the team of volunteers for helping people in need, others praised Kumar’s spirit. “Positive and refreshing to watch amidst all the chaos. More Power to the team,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x