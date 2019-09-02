Toggle Menu
Watch: The alphabet song with an Indian twist has netizens in splits

The shared by YouTube channel This is Barry reworks the alphabet song to give nuggets like J for "Jerox Copy" and Z is for "Zuperman".

In the song, J is for “Jerox Copy” and Z is for “Zuperman”.

There are various versions of the English alphabet song, but a video that gives it an Indian twist is going viral. The video shared by YouTube channel This is Barry reworks the alphabet song to give nuggets like J for “Jerox Copy” and Z is for “Zuperman”.

While this version has been around for some time, this video is now going viral:

This is hardly the only version of the English alphabet with an Indian adaption. Here’s another version, which is in Bhojpuri:

With the song going viral, netizens are seriously considering adapting to the new version, Take a look at some of the reactions:

 

