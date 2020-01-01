Follow Us:
Watch: All the trains at Mumbai’s iconic CSMT honk together to mark New Year

In response to the post, many remarked that they had lived in the city for ages but didn't know about the unique ritual.

January 1, 2020
happy new year, new year 2020, new year traditions, happy new year celebrations, mumabi trains new year tradition, mumbai trains, mumbai csmt, csmt new year ritual, indian express People were thrilled to discover this new year ritual in the city. (Source: Rajendra B. Aklekar/ Twitter)

As part of a special ritual that is followed each year at the stroke of midnight, all the suburban trains waiting at Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus blow their air horns to mark the beginning of the new year. It was no different in 2020, with the trains parked at the terminus honking to mark the new year, and the video is going viral.

Journalist and author Rajendra Aklekar shared a video of the ritual on social media.

In response to the post, many remarked that they had lived in the city for ages but didn’t know about the unique ritual. Some said that they associated the tradition only with ships and ports, and not trains.

