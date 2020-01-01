Watch: All the trains at Mumbai’s iconic CSMT honk together to mark New Year

People were thrilled to discover this new year ritual in the city. (Source: Rajendra B. Aklekar/ Twitter) People were thrilled to discover this new year ritual in the city. (Source: Rajendra B. Aklekar/ Twitter)

As part of a special ritual that is followed each year at the stroke of midnight, all the suburban trains waiting at Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus blow their air horns to mark the beginning of the new year. It was no different in 2020, with the trains parked at the terminus honking to mark the new year, and the video is going viral.

Journalist and author Rajendra Aklekar shared a video of the ritual on social media.

The tradition of all trains honking together at 12 midnight to welcome and salute the New Year at Mumbai CSMT and rail car-sheds continues. pic.twitter.com/d98uU5YLks — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) December 31, 2019

In response to the post, many remarked that they had lived in the city for ages but didn’t know about the unique ritual. Some said that they associated the tradition only with ships and ports, and not trains.

Lovely! These are the little things that gives character to a city 🙂 — Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) January 1, 2020

Unique way of celebration 😀 — Sriram Saraf (@sriramsaraf) January 1, 2020

Good gesture of welcoming a new year. Never knew about it until now. — ಆಶಿಶ್ | Ashish (@vinayakumarvs) January 1, 2020

My year cant begin without listening to it from Kalwa Carshed, its indispensable! — Ameya (@ameyphadke007) December 31, 2019

Amazing, have experienced this personally many years back 👏👏 https://t.co/taRORRL2nB — Kishore A Desai (@kishore1810) January 1, 2020

I was born in Bombay and lived there for 25 years of my life – how am I just getting wind of this coolness! Bless Twitter! https://t.co/s4QhsaTwLz — Anita Rane (@AyeWhatMan) January 1, 2020

Never knew this tradition

I will try to make it next year — प्रथमेश म्हात्रे (@pratmhatre) January 1, 2020

Wow. Amazing — Pointblanc (@Pointbl69923736) January 1, 2020

So cute!! :))) Ships yes…trains, never knew — juvi (@Juvionix) January 1, 2020

There is something very charming about the trains of Mumbai, the crowd notwithstanding. and of course Mumbai CSMT (formerly Bombay Victoria Terminus) https://t.co/bqrAhuwpqR — Anand Bhatt (@strongerspine) January 1, 2020

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd