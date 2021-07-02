Video: African man’s beautiful rendition of Rabindra Sangeet leaves netizens impressed

The 5.14-minute clip shared on Facebook by user Ashis Sanyal, who dedicated the post to all his "friends from the Continent of Africa". (Source: Express Archives)

There is often a sense of pride felt when people from other countries appreciate the art and culture of India.

Earlier in June, Anand Mahindra had shared a video of British singer Tanya Wells singing her version of ‘Gulon Mein Rang Bhare’ by ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan. Now, a clip of an African man singing Rabindranath Tagore’s song ‘Mayabono Biharini Horini’ has surfaced on social media, leaving netizens mesmerized.

The video features a man named Giyata, who dedicated the song to the Nobel Laureate on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, which is commemorated on May 7.

Watch the video here:

The 5.14-minute clip was shared on Facebook by user Ashis Sanyal, who dedicated the post to all his “friends from the Continent of Africa”. “This post of mine is dedicated to all my FB friends from the Continent of Africa, as I made a large number of friends during my CDAC Noida teaching career from all parts of Africa” read the caption of the clip, which has now gone viral on social media.

“Please enjoy the song created by the Nobel Laureate Genius Rabindranath Tagore from my City of Calcutta….and sung by one of your own !!!” he added. Since being shared online, the clip has left netizens impressed.

