Watch actor Raghubir Yadav play music with a lauki

Raghubir Yadav is a multi-talented personality, the 72-year-old actor displayed another skillset Saturday when he played music after fashioning a musical instrument from a lauki (bottle gourd).

The video of the veteran actor playing the unusual instrument was shared Monday on Facebook by actor Punit Tiwari.

While tweeting the video, which was reportedly taken during Yadav’s birthday celebrations, Tiwari wrote: “Lauki is now a musical instrument.…”

Raghubir Yadav also posted a video of him playing music on lauki on his Instagram account and wrote, “Made a new Musical Instrument on my Bday -Low-key”. His post gathered over 7,600 likes.

In the video, it can be seen that Yadav modified the humble vegetable by fitting it with a pipe that is used to play through one’s mouth. Additionally, there are holes punched in the hollowed-out vegetable that are then controlled by one’s fingers.

It is interesting to note that lauki has a special connection to Raghubir Yadav’s latest hit Panchayat, a web series on Amazon Prime Video. Raghubir Yadav plays Brij Bhushan Dubey, a central character in the drama-comedy. His character is often seen gifting his close associates a lauki as a gesture of care.

After the release of the critically acclaimed Season 2 of Panchayat, many fans of the series clicked selfies with a lauki to promote the show and show their appreciation for the web series.