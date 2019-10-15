Watch: Bike responds to voice commands, dispenses coins from its ATM

A video of a bike responding to voice commands of its owner in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly is going viral on social media. The so-called “wonder bike” also comes with its own ATM which dispenses Rs 5 coins.

The bike owner, Mohammad Sayeed, claims that he was the first to build an ATM on a bike

Take a look at the video here:

And that’s not all. The bike can play music from its front mounted speakers and park itself using hand gestures.

In the video, Sayeed asks the person shooting it to come forward and look into the light which is fixed at the front of the bike. After the light blinks, the man asks for Rs 5 and the bike quickly dispenses the coin.

Sayeed, who calls the bike ‘Tarzan’, was also seen starting the bike using voice command.