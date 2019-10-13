Watch: Viral video of monkey trying to fix a water leak

With water scarcity becoming one of the most pressing issues of our time, a viral video featuring a monkey will put to shame those doing little to conserve water.

Advertising

In the 14-second video, the monkey was seen cupping its hands to try and stop the water flow from a leaking pipe. In its desperation, the wild animal then uses a couple of dry leaves to plug the leak.

The incident came to light when Twitter user Niharika Singh Panjeta shared the video on her feed. “If other beings of the #wild can have such #grace, #intelligence and #sensitivity …then I really don’t know what went wrong with us #humans .. #whoaretherealanimals ? ” she wrote.

Watch the video here:

Netizens were quick to react in solidarity, pointing out the “ignorant lifestyles” of humans. Take a look at some comments:

Who’s know the value of water than ths innocents souls 💞💞 — MsSayed (@MsSayed11) October 11, 2019

I thought humans are the smartest species in this world — prinshyam (@prinshyam) October 11, 2019

Who knows….we(human) might be the animal in their world !! — Surjit Bara (@BaraSurjit) October 11, 2019

I don’t think we can have a better visualisation for the caption “SAVE WATER”. — Abinash Nanda (@ABNAN9009) October 11, 2019

No human in this world🌏🌍 understand these kind of if the same doesn’t happen to them. Until or unless human will suffer for drinking water they would not understand — Naveen Kumar Singh (@Naveen9425) October 12, 2019

Humans are indulge in doing shamefull acts,so how they will get time to do good deeds,not whole of them but yeah there is a part of society who is engaged in doing unnecessary bad acts instead…doing welfare works.Ek time tha jab dar jaanvaro se tha Ab admi se #wearehumanbeings — sonal mishra (@sonal001mishra1) October 12, 2019

Good msg for save water by animal — Jagdish (@Jagdish39533051) October 12, 2019

We have bunch of lesson to learn from this vedio… — Nagaraj Kiccha (@GundlupetK) October 12, 2019