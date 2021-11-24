Watch: Man rescued from African lion’s enclosure in Hyderabad zoo as the big cat aims for him

November 24, 2021 12:56:37 pm
A major tragedy was averted by the staff at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday when a man entered the enclosure of African lions. The 31-year-old man ventured inside the moat area of African lions’ enclosure but was rescued by the zoo authorities and later handed over to the police.
Video shared by news agency ANI showed the man carelessly crouching on the moat area’s boundary while the big cat stared at him. The man sat on the boulders and people were heard shouting and urging him to return.
Both the man and the lion stared at each other for a while and the zoo staff appeared on the scene later. Sighting the zoo staff, the man stood up and went back. In response, the lion attempted to climb the rock, but in vain.
The man identified as G Sai Kumar was handed over to Bahadurpura Police by zoo staff after a complaint was lodged. A statement released from the zoo said, as quoted by ANI, “Lions are released in the exhibited enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad which is an absolutely prohibited area. The man was rescued and caught by the zoo staff. In an enquiry, it was found that the person who was caught by the zoo staff has been identified as G Sai Kumar aged about 31.”
