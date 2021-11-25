scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of 15-year-old Brazilian girl entering birthday party on tractor

🔴 Turning 15-year-old is a major milestone in Brazilian culture, regarded as a transition to womanhood.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 25, 2021 5:38:41 pm
Brazilian girl, Anand Mahindra, birthday, tractor, social media viral, indian express15-year-old girl drives small tractor while entering for birthday celebration

A 15-year-old Brazilian girl grabbed everyone’s attention as she made her entry on a small tractor for her birthday celebrations. The teenager was seen quite amused and delighted to ride the tractor in the video shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra on Twitter. Turning 15 is a major milestone as per Brazilian culture and celebrated with pomp and gaiety.

The girl wore a glittery dress and drove the tractor with ease. People who were gathered there for the celebration set eyes on her without a blink and clapped, wishing her the best. The dazzling party awaited her as depicted by the decorative lights and effects in the video.

Watch the video here:

“The daughter of one of our Brazilian customers decided to have a unique celebration for her 15th Birthday (a big milestone in Brazilian culture). She likes Tractors and she loves the Mahindra brand! So our distributor lent the small tractor for the celebration,” wrote Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

Mahindra also retweeted Bay Area Architect’s tweet. “Its called quinceañera ,the 15th birthday for the daughter marking her passage from girlhood to womanhood. It’s a custom in South American and Central American tradition,” read the tweet.

The video has garnered 9,21,000 views so far and netizens are amazed to watch the intriguing video.

