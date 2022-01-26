Watch: 1,000 Made in India drones light up over Rashtrapati Bhavan

On Republic Day eve on Tuesday evening, the sky over Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi lit up with vibrant drone formations.

In videos and images, the drones were first seen rising up in the sky in the colours of the Indian national flag. They then slowly formed a globe and rotated in the air—mirroring the earth’s movements. Soon, the globe seamlessly disintegrated into the map of India. The drones also formed the outline of the National War Memorial.

The pictures also show drones forming the words “75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” in saffron, white, and green. The government started the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative on March 12, 2021, to “commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history”. The 75 week-long celebrations will conclude on August 15, 2023.

The visuals of the drone formations have been doing rounds on social media. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia tweeted in appreciation of the synchronised drone presentation. “Spectacular display of India’s drone potential!” Scindia said.

People also noted that such technologically advanced festivities are better than the traditional use of fireworks. Echoing this sentiment a user tweeted, “This is so beautiful, moving even. Great step to reduce the use of crackers. Lasting effect, more immersive.”

Drones seen during the rehersal for Beating the retreat ceremony this evening. In a first these drones, from IIT Delhi incubated startup will perform at the BTR this year.

I don't think universe has seen anything like this before. Stars in the ceiling!!

This is so beautiful, moving even. Great step to reduce the use of crackers. Lasting effect, more immersive.

Spectacular display of India's drone potential!

According to ANI, the formations made possible with 1,000 made in India drones were a part of the rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony that will be held on January 29 at Vijay Chowk. The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the end of week-long Republic day celebrations.

As per the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses website, the drone show was designed and produced by the startup Botlab Dynamics and it has been sponsored by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Department of Science & Technology as part of the “Make in India” initiative.