scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

In Kerala’s Alappuzha, wasps foil suicide bid by woman

Attempts by the police and the fire force personnel to talk her out of it did not fructify and that is when nature intervened.

By: PTI | Alappuzha |
Updated: May 10, 2022 2:30:34 pm
wasps foil suicide plan, wasps stop woman kerala suicide, wasps attack woman attempting suicide, odd news, indian expressThe rescue personnel were heard saying in the video that if not for the wasps, the woman would not have come down. (Pixabay)

Wasps prevented a suicide attempt by a woman in Kerala’s coastal district of Alappuzha a day ago.

The woman on Monday evening had climbed a BSNL mobile tower in Kayamkulam here threatening to jump off it if her baby was not returned by her husband.

Attempts by the police and the fire force personnel to talk her out of it did not fructify and that is when nature intervened.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Visuals of the incident on TV channels showed that as the woman was busy climbing to the top of the mobile tower, she disturbed a wasp nest there and predictably, sensing a threat to them, the wasps swarmed around her with some stinging her.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: What is the Rocket-Propelled Grenade, used in attack on Punjab...Premium
Explained: What is the Rocket-Propelled Grenade, used in attack on Punjab...
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airportPremium
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airport
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could meanPremium
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could mean
More Premium Stories >>

Panicked and stung, the woman abandoned her suicide attempt and started to rapidly climb down the ladder on the side of the tower, screaming all the way as the wasps swarmed around her.

As she neared the bottom, she jumped the last few feet into the rescue net being held at the base of the tower by the fire force personnel.

The rescue personnel were heard saying in the video that if not for the wasps, the woman would not have come down.
An officer from Kayamkulam police station said the woman, a native of Tamil Nadu, was hospitalized after the incident and was under observation.

Her health condition was stable, he further said and added that police have not yet been able to contact her husband or any of her relatives as they have been unable to get these details from her till now.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement