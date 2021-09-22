scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Must Read

‘Wasn’t Bourbon longer?’: Biscuits lovers weigh in as Britannia responds

Although Britannia tried to assure Bourbon lovers that its size hasn't reduced, biscuit nerds begged to differ.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 22, 2021 7:11:57 pm
Bourbon biscuit, britannia Bourbon, Bourbon britannia biscuit debate, Bourbon smaller in size, Bourbon taste different, vir sanghvi Bourbon chat, indian expressBritannia Ltd responded to the tweet saying there has been no change in six at least for last six years.

Enjoying a good cream biscuit was one of the simplest pleasure of childhood a few decades ago. As such, even a slight change in that much-loved product unleashes a chain reaction. Something similar happened online after a tweet about the size of chocolate biscuit, Bourbon, and whether it has shrunk in size, bringing out biscuit nerds in droves.

It all started when journalist and food lover, Vir Sanghvi wondered on Twitter if the popular biscuit sprinkled with sugar has reduced in size. “Is it just my imagination (or greed) but didn’t Bourbon biscuits used to be longer?” he wrote on the microblogging site, tagging the company to seek some answers.

ALSO READ |War of the cookies fought on Twitter as biscuit brands chip at each other

His post caught the attention of many fellow foodies and created a buzz online that eventually garnered a response from Britannia Ltd. Reassuring all Bourbon lovers online, the manufacturers wrote there is no change in size, adding: “We know expectations are big, though.”

But the answers didn’t seem to fully satisfy Sanghvi, who further asked, “no change since when?” The company responded saying: “Not in the last 6 years at least,” and that’s when things got more people involved.

People soon weighed in, debating if the chocolate cream biscuit has indeed remained the same. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra too joined the banter and requested Britannia to bring her childhood favourite orange cream biscuits back, arguing the repacked version is “not even close”.

As the company mentioned six years, Sanghvi in another tweet wondered if all were talking about an older era, giving rise to a serious discussion of childhood nostalgia associated with the biscuit. And as many weighed in, of course, it led to some witty and hilarious responses as well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 22: Latest News

Advertisement