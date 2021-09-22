‘Wasn’t Bourbon longer?’: Biscuits lovers weigh in as Britannia responds

Enjoying a good cream biscuit was one of the simplest pleasure of childhood a few decades ago. As such, even a slight change in that much-loved product unleashes a chain reaction. Something similar happened online after a tweet about the size of chocolate biscuit, Bourbon, and whether it has shrunk in size, bringing out biscuit nerds in droves.

It all started when journalist and food lover, Vir Sanghvi wondered on Twitter if the popular biscuit sprinkled with sugar has reduced in size. “Is it just my imagination (or greed) but didn’t Bourbon biscuits used to be longer?” he wrote on the microblogging site, tagging the company to seek some answers.

His post caught the attention of many fellow foodies and created a buzz online that eventually garnered a response from Britannia Ltd. Reassuring all Bourbon lovers online, the manufacturers wrote there is no change in size, adding: “We know expectations are big, though.”

No change in size, Vir. We know expectations are big, though. — Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) September 20, 2021

But the answers didn’t seem to fully satisfy Sanghvi, who further asked, “no change since when?” The company responded saying: “Not in the last 6 years at least,” and that’s when things got more people involved.

Not in the last 6 years at least, Vir. And we hope you have been having us more often than that😊 — Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) September 21, 2021

People soon weighed in, debating if the chocolate cream biscuit has indeed remained the same. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra too joined the banter and requested Britannia to bring her childhood favourite orange cream biscuits back, arguing the repacked version is “not even close”.

They have changed too many of their recipes. Even Bourbon tastes different after the 2015 revamp — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) September 21, 2021

As the company mentioned six years, Sanghvi in another tweet wondered if all were talking about an older era, giving rise to a serious discussion of childhood nostalgia associated with the biscuit. And as many weighed in, of course, it led to some witty and hilarious responses as well.

From Britannia. Bourbon biscuits have been the same size for six years. Are all of us talking about an older era? https://t.co/OzOTJbMq8D — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) September 21, 2021

Most biscuits (and chocolates too) seem to have got slimmer over the years, to keep the pack price constant. ₹10 pack that once contained 100 gm now often has some reduced weight like 66.7gm! No wonder one is no longer satiated by eating a full pack of almost anything these days — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) September 21, 2021

I feel the same about many products from my childhood. Bourbon. Maggi noodles. The amount of fruit and nut in Cadbury fruit and nut bars. 80s & early 90s. The McDonald fillet o fish seems to have shrunk too compared to the late 90s and early 2000s. As did Jet eco inflight meals. — Kalyan Karmakar (@Finelychopped) September 21, 2021

I think we got bigger ;) — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) September 20, 2021

This conversation around the biscuits is interesting…

Somewhere what a lot of these snacks tasted like earlier, don’t now! May be we have grown up, or these brands have truly gone down! — Manmeet (@manmeet_n) September 21, 2021

Yes….Smaller in size and less cream inside….Adapt to the new normal…😬 — Ayush Rampuria (@ayushrampuria) September 21, 2021

I so much miss Embassy Cream pic.twitter.com/N3CZJ0f72Z — JOYDEEP (@DEEPJOY999) September 21, 2021

Definitely were. Tasted better too. Had wayyyt more sugar sprinkles. — Ani 🌞 (@Aniruddh_1886) September 20, 2021

What?! Can’t say about the size of the biscuit, but the quantity of the chocolate cream in it has reduced noticably. — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) September 21, 2021

maybe the Twitter admin joined Britannia 6 yrs back.. 😂 — Sean Fonseca (@SeanGFonseca) September 22, 2021

Bus rula diya… I stopped using this product as the biscuit quality isn’t the same what it used to be in 90s. Firstly it used to taste really good especially the chocolate cream, secondly the wheat flour, maybe 10rs pressure as they r maintaining the same price since ages. — PK (@pkakkad) September 22, 2021

You’re not alone, Vir. They probably went overboard with cutting corners (no pun intended). Have you tried the Good Day recently? They’re all crumbly and powdery now. They just fall apart. They taste equally cheap too. That happens when you cut corners with round biscuits too. — Juzz Slayin’ 🇮🇳 (@Juzz_Slayin) September 22, 2021