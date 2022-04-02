Was Shashi Tharoor a child actor? Kerala MP reveals truth behind viral photo

Ever since the Oscars 2022 debacle involving Chris Rock and Will Smith, netizens have been unearthing old photos and videos of celebrities and digging up their past adventures. Now, amid old memories that have resurfaced online, an internet user has posted a picture of writer and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor claiming that he had been a child actor in films. While the former diplomat initially played along, he later clarified that it was all a joke.

It all started when film writer Vaibhav Vishal shared a black-and-white photo of a ‘little Tharoor’ and claimed that the politician had acted in nine films – in Hindi and Malayalam. “While @ShashiTharoor never was in Andaz Apna Apna, he did act in movies as a child star,” Vishal wrote, sharing what appeared to be a picture of the MP which showed him with actress Geeta Bali in a scene from the 1958 film Jailor.

Claiming that Tharoor was known by his stage name “Master Gyaan”, Vishal added: “Today was just the right day to revisit this picture. Go, Shashi!”

And I had tried to keep it secret all along! Good sleuthing @ofnosurnamefame ! Btw I am still known as Master Gyaan… https://t.co/8mK8A8qRmH — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 1, 2022

While some did express some doubts over the photo, Twitter users were left confused after Tharoor posted a reply. “And I had tried to keep it secret all along! Good sleuthing!” he said, quote-tweeting the original photo tweet. “Btw I am still known as Master Gyaan,” the politician quipped.

Before long, many fell for the April Fools’ Day prank and responded that they “never knew”, while others dug up posters of the film to find more information. The tweet certainly left netizens divided on the platform.

However, on Saturday, Tharoor decided to clear the air and set the record straight, saying it was all done in good humour. “For all those folks who took this exchange seriously: It’s a joke! He is pulling my leg and I am playing along for fun. See yesterday’s date!” Tharoor tweeted.

For all those folks who took this exchange seriously: It’s a joke! He is pulling my leg and I am playing along for fun. See yesterday’s date! #AprilFoolsDay https://t.co/g8JUeYJevm — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 2, 2022

Vishal too tweeted later to announce that people who were too excited to see the image were indeed “April fooled”. Apologising for bursting everyone’s bubble, he added: “Politics is the best acting @ShashiTharoor does, and he does a phenomenal job of it, but outside of that, he never has acted in any movies.”

Sorry to burst everybody’s bubble here, but you guys were, well, April fooled. Politics is the best acting @ShashiTharoor does, and he does a phenomenal job of it, but outside of that, he never has acted in any movies. PS: Master Gyaan he definitely is. 🤗 — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) April 2, 2022

He, however, added that Tharoor is definitely Master Gyaan, whom the internet often loves to address as an English teacher as they go looking for a ‘Tharoorosaurus’ every time he tweets an obscure word.