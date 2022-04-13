Warangal’s regional library gets amphitheatre and much more. Watch video

The regional library in Telangana’s Warangal has been upgraded with an amphitheatre as well as an artistic exterior and interior and netizens are loving the additions. The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) shared the clip of the public library on Twitter.

The clip shows the aerial view of the building painted as a bookshelf with a picture of a woman reading a book at the centre. The video also shows an amphitheatre where a group of children are seated and vibrant pictures are also seen on the walls.

With ample seating space and greenery, people are also seen enjoying their time outside the building. Painted with Rabindranath Tagore’s portrait and other interesting pictures, the reading room is seen as well-lit and occupied by people.

“#TeamGWMC has renovated the Regional library with artistic exterior & interiors, modern furniture, outdoor seating, amphitheatre, greenery and lighting,” read the caption of the tweet.

The 1:04-minute clip shared Tuesday has garnered more than 6,700 views so far. “This just looks amazing,” wrote a user.

Beautifully renovated — Rakesh D (@D_Raki) April 12, 2022

Reviving reading habits a great gesture by our Honorable Minister — Rekha Rao (@rekhachada) April 13, 2022

This just looks amazing https://t.co/zTdcxZyIys — Deepu ginde (@waytodg) April 13, 2022

The old building was renovated last year to make it look like a bookshelf. Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated the civic body for the revamp and shared photographs of the regional library.

Loved the revamped look of the regional library of Warangal 👇 My compliments to @MC_GWMC and team on a great job 👏 pic.twitter.com/AN2zG3FJsu — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 9, 2021

Photographs shared by ANI on Twitter last year also showed the renovated library sans the amphitheatre, and outdoor seating. The renovation of the library had earned plaudits in June last year.