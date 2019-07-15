War teaser inspires memes comparing Hrithik Roshan’s look in film with that in Super 30

After a gap of two years, Hrithik Roshan is again making his presence felt at the box office with the release of Super 30, a film based on the story of teacher Anand Kumar. And now the teaser for his next film War, that is set to release later this year was released Monday. But on social media, the star’s look from both films are being used in memes.

Two of Bollywood’s biggest heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are set to face-off in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming movie titled War. However, as #WarTeaser featured in the top trends on social media, it wasn’t just Roshan’s suave look that got everyone talking. Many started to compare his look from the upcoming film with that in Super 30.

Watch the teaser here:

Using photos of the actor from both the films, many sharing memes to highlight different situations in life:

Employee of a.. Advertising Service based Product based

Company Company pic.twitter.com/Os4RxKI2bu — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 15, 2019

Rohit before Rohit after

Jadoo Jadoo pic.twitter.com/BCYwMgMoAM — Romzee (@RomanaRaza) July 15, 2019

1. When attending function as guest

2. When attending to guest in family function pic.twitter.com/TWz3sss54C — gajender (@gajender00) July 15, 2019

India’s fourth position during yuvraj singh VS after yuvraj singh pic.twitter.com/8bKIex2TQ6 — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) July 15, 2019

Influencers… Online v/s Offline pic.twitter.com/z5bstgjYhp — Tik Tok Tik Tok (@0__1) July 15, 2019

#WarTeaser me taking Accidentally

selfie opening the

On B612 normal camera pic.twitter.com/2yJ640PzMU — Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) July 15, 2019

Online Shopping Pic 1 : Expectations

Pic 2 : Reality pic.twitter.com/JILMCDFDOl — Gujju Rocks 😎 (@khaman_Dhoklaa) July 15, 2019

*Indian boys in Engineering* 1st Year Final Year pic.twitter.com/oOmbnjJmUS — Unemployed Marwadi 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) July 15, 2019

1. DP on social media

2. Adhaar card photo #WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/HJfvEOuTGd — Chirag (@igot10on10) July 15, 2019

1. Original South Indian story.

2. Bollywood Version of it. pic.twitter.com/vGUh1hy9j5 — BullTwist™ (@jagatguruindia) July 15, 2019

Mom ka Raja beta: What he actually is

Vs

What she thinks of him #WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/krw5zN32c7 — CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) July 15, 2019

1. At brother’s marriage

2. At sister’s marriage pic.twitter.com/3KFdXqZn11 — Delhi se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) July 15, 2019

How I look at my boss vs how I look at juniors#WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/70thRouK4n — Lassi Gilaas (@punjabi_lassi) July 15, 2019

**Life after getting a Job** 1. According to Parents

2. Reality pic.twitter.com/UPiD5OhsGX — Raowl Gandhi (@PanautiNahiHu) July 15, 2019

The film which also stars Vaani Kapoor in a prominent role. The film is all set to release on October 2.