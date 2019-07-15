Toggle Menu
War teaser inspires memes comparing Hrithik Roshan’s look in film with that in Super 30

Using photos of Hrithik Roshan from both the films, desi Twitterati are sharing instances when they look like a handsome hunk vs when they are really battered. Sample these:

Memes using photos of Hrithik Roshan from both films are now breaking the internet.

After a gap of two years, Hrithik Roshan is again making his presence felt at the box office with the release of Super 30, a film based on the story of teacher Anand Kumar. And now the teaser for his next film War, that is set to release later this year was released Monday. But on social media, the star’s look from both films are being used in memes.

Two of Bollywood’s biggest heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are set to face-off in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming movie titled War. However, as #WarTeaser featured in the top trends on social media, it wasn’t just Roshan’s suave look that got everyone talking. Many started to compare his look from the upcoming film with that in Super 30.

Watch the teaser here:

 

Using photos of the actor from both the films, many sharing memes to highlight different situations in life:

The film which also stars Vaani Kapoor in a prominent role. The film is all set to release on October 2.

