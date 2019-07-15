War teaser inspires memes comparing Hrithik Roshan’s look in film with that in Super 30

After a gap of two years, Hrithik Roshan is again making his presence felt at the box office with the release of Super 30, a film based on the story of teacher Anand Kumar. And now the teaser for his next film War, that is set to release later this year was released Monday. But on social media, the star’s look from both films are being used in memes.
Two of Bollywood’s biggest heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are set to face-off in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming movie titled War. However, as #WarTeaser featured in the top trends on social media, it wasn’t just Roshan’s suave look that got everyone talking. Many started to compare his look from the upcoming film with that in Super 30.
Watch the teaser here:
Using photos of the actor from both the films, many sharing memes to highlight different situations in life:
Pic 1 : Final we expect
Pic 2 : Final we got #WarTeaser #CWC19Final #ICCRules pic.twitter.com/eh7jQE94C1
— Veeran 🇮🇳 (@time_bohat_h) July 15, 2019
CA during articleship v/s after getting the degree#WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/oE7o2hf60n
— Savage_नारी_😼 (@atram_shatram) July 15, 2019
Employee of a..
Service based Product based
Company Company pic.twitter.com/Os4RxKI2bu
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 15, 2019
Rohit before Rohit after
Jadoo Jadoo pic.twitter.com/BCYwMgMoAM
— Romzee (@RomanaRaza) July 15, 2019
1. When attending function as guest
2. When attending to guest in family function pic.twitter.com/TWz3sss54C
— gajender (@gajender00) July 15, 2019
India’s fourth position during yuvraj singh VS after yuvraj singh pic.twitter.com/8bKIex2TQ6
— Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) July 15, 2019
Bhag Bhag… Bhag Bhag… pic.twitter.com/tk95XifhBe
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 15, 2019
Influencers…
Online v/s Offline pic.twitter.com/z5bstgjYhp
— Tik Tok Tik Tok (@0__1) July 15, 2019
me taking Accidentally
selfie opening the
On B612 normal camera pic.twitter.com/2yJ640PzMU
— Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) July 15, 2019
Online Shopping
Pic 1 : Expectations
Pic 2 : Reality pic.twitter.com/JILMCDFDOl
— Gujju Rocks 😎 (@khaman_Dhoklaa) July 15, 2019
Original song Remake song pic.twitter.com/C5J6uQMLmu
— 🇮🇳 sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) July 15, 2019
*Indian boys in Engineering*
1st Year Final Year pic.twitter.com/oOmbnjJmUS
— Unemployed Marwadi 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) July 15, 2019
1. DP on social media
2. Adhaar card photo #WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/HJfvEOuTGd
— Chirag (@igot10on10) July 15, 2019
1. Original South Indian story.
2. Bollywood Version of it. pic.twitter.com/vGUh1hy9j5
— BullTwist™ (@jagatguruindia) July 15, 2019
डांस रियलिटी शो में आने से पहले
डांस रियलिटी शो में आने के बाद pic.twitter.com/YwPaz59mn1
— कॉमरेड Raja babu 🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) July 15, 2019
Mom ka Raja beta:
What he actually is
Vs
What she thinks of him #WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/krw5zN32c7
— CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) July 15, 2019
In home In college #WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/HsrkefEZ6b
— Ankyy (@ankysikarwaar) July 15, 2019
1. At brother’s marriage
2. At sister’s marriage pic.twitter.com/3KFdXqZn11
— Delhi se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) July 15, 2019
How I look at my boss vs how I look at juniors#WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/70thRouK4n
— Lassi Gilaas (@punjabi_lassi) July 15, 2019
**Life after getting a Job**
1. According to Parents
2. Reality pic.twitter.com/UPiD5OhsGX
— Raowl Gandhi (@PanautiNahiHu) July 15, 2019
The film which also stars Vaani Kapoor in a prominent role. The film is all set to release on October 2.