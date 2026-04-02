‘War lockdown notice’ trends as ‘government notice’ goes viral, know the truth

As tensions in West Asia involving the United States, Israel, and Iran continue to rise, rumours of another lockdown in India have started circulating again. Over the past few days, searches like “India lockdown again” and “lockdown news” have spiked, even though it has been six years since the COVID-19 outbreak.
The chatter seems to have picked up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a recent Parliament address, spoke about how India handled the pandemic and the global supply chain issues that came with it. However, he made no reference to any fresh lockdown.
Fueling the confusion further, a document titled ‘Government notification on partial lockdown’ began spreading rapidly on social media. Designed to look like an official notice, complete with the Ashoka Chakra and the words ‘Satyamev Jayate’, it initially appeared credible and caused concern among many.
But the panic didn’t last long. Those who actually opened the document found that it ended with a jester image and the words “April Fool,” revealing it to be nothing more than a prank.
It’s important to clarify that the Government of India has issued no such advisory.
Union Minister Hardeep Puri also addressed the rumours last week, firmly rejecting them. “Let me state this clearly: there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India,” he said, responding to concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia situation.
He also urged people to act responsibly. “In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united. Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful,” Puri added.
The fake notice quickly made its way across WhatsApp groups and social platforms, prompting strong reactions online. Many users took to X and Instagram to share their experiences and frustration.
One user wrote, “Someone sent me a war lockdown notice.”
Someone sent me a war lockdown notice😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HvnFOlT65o
— Gungun chaudhary (@sohnpapdii) April 1, 2026
A viral reel, which has already crossed 87.7 million views, added to the buzz. The video itself is simple, four men sitting together and enjoying a meal, but it’s the caption that struck a chord. It reads, “Ab kuch log yeh Whatsapp pe bhejke khud ko cool samajh rahe hain (Now some people think they look cool by sharing this on WhatsApp).”
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The comments section reflected how widely the prank had spread. One user said, “Office group me aaya tha April fool (It came in the office group as an April Fool joke).” Another wrote, “Kuchh jyada hi viral nhi hua ek din Mai (Didn’t it go a bit too viral in just one day?).” A third added, “Mene to open bhi nahi kiya (I didn’t even open it).”
The term ‘War Lockdown Notice’ has been trending over the past 24 hours, with search volumes crossing the 50,000-mark as curiosity and conversations around it continue to grow online.
Disclaimer: This report addresses viral social media claims that have not been independently verified. Please be advised that the “Government notification” currently circulating is a prank and does not constitute official policy or professional guidance. For your safety, always rely on primary official sources like the Government of India or the RBI for regulatory updates and avoid acting on speculative social media trends.