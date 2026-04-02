‘War lockdown notice’ trends as ‘government notice’ goes viral, know the truth

The term ‘War Lockdown Notice’ has been trending over the past 24 hours, with search volumes crossing the 50,000-mark

As tensions in West Asia involving the United States, Israel, and Iran continue to rise, rumours of another lockdown in India have started circulating again. Over the past few days, searches like “India lockdown again” and “lockdown news” have spiked, even though it has been six years since the COVID-19 outbreak.

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The chatter seems to have picked up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a recent Parliament address, spoke about how India handled the pandemic and the global supply chain issues that came with it. However, he made no reference to any fresh lockdown.

Fueling the confusion further, a document titled ‘Government notification on partial lockdown’ began spreading rapidly on social media. Designed to look like an official notice, complete with the Ashoka Chakra and the words ‘Satyamev Jayate’, it initially appeared credible and caused concern among many.