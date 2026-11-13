Want to quit and start a business? This Indian CEO is paying employees to leave

In a move aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship among employees, Musthafa P C, CEO of Karnataka-based iD Fresh Food India, has announced a policy to support employees who wish to pursue their own business ideas, even if it means stepping away from their jobs.
Under the company’s new entrepreneurship policy, employees aspiring to become entrepreneurs will receive mentorship from the leadership team, access to iD Fresh Food’s business ecosystem and partner network, and a partially paid sabbatical to work on their ventures.
The policy also provides employees with the option to return to the company if their entrepreneurial plans do not work out, offering them a safety net as they take the risk of starting a business.
Announcing the initiative in a LinkedIn post, Musthafa reflected on the early days of iD Fresh Food, which began in a small kitchen in Bengaluru with an initial investment of just Rs 50,000.
Recalling the challenges involved in building the company, Musthafa said the journey was marked by mistakes, sleepless nights, and uncertainty. He said he wanted to extend support to employees who dream of building something of their own.
Explaining the philosophy behind the policy, he emphasised that employees should not have to choose between pursuing their ambitions and maintaining financial security.
“Because no one should have to choose between pursuing their dream and having a safety net. Saying goodbye to some of our best people will hurt. But one day, seeing them build something of their own and create an impact in society greater than what we’ve built at iD will fill my heart with immense pride,” he wrote.
“I wish they pursue their dreams and build something meaningful,” he concluded.
See the post here:
The post quickly drew a range of reactions. “Great boss. You are always an inspiration. I used to tell your inspiring life, in my training programs. Congrats,” a LinkedIn user wrote. “Supporting employees not just in their careers, but in their entrepreneurial dreams, takes real courage and confidence. The safety net, mentorship, and freedom to return make this a truly people-first initiative,” another user commented.