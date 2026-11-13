Want to quit and start a business? This Indian CEO is paying employees to leave

In a move aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship among employees, Musthafa P C, CEO of Karnataka-based iD Fresh Food India, has announced a policy to support employees who wish to pursue their own business ideas, even if it means stepping away from their jobs.

Under the company’s new entrepreneurship policy, employees aspiring to become entrepreneurs will receive mentorship from the leadership team, access to iD Fresh Food’s business ecosystem and partner network, and a partially paid sabbatical to work on their ventures.

The policy also provides employees with the option to return to the company if their entrepreneurial plans do not work out, offering them a safety net as they take the risk of starting a business.