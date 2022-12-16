scorecardresearch
Want to enjoy royal travel on a luxurious Indian train; guess how much it costs?

A video creator shared a video of the presidential suite on the Maharajas’ Express train and it has received more than 2.6 million views.

The Maharajas’ Express train, luxury train in India, royal travel, Indian Railways, train travel, luxury, expensive train, most expensive train ticket in India, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe Maharajas’ Express train serves four routes across the North West and Central India.
Are you someone who is fond of travelling on a train? The Indian Railways has such a vast network that connects almost all parts of India and one can reach anywhere on an affordable budget. Yet, have you imagined how much it costs to travel on a luxurious train in India and what are the amenities provided?

A video creator named Kushagra shared a video on Instagram of the most expensive ticket to travel in one of the most luxurious trains in India. The Maharajas’ Express train serves four routes across the North West and Central India, mainly centred on Rajasthan.

The most expensive ticket on the train costs a whopping Rs 19,90,800, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST). The ticket gets you a presidential suite which has a living room with couches, study table and chair table. There are two bedrooms, one master bedroom with a double bed and another one with two single beds. The presidential suite occupies the entire train carriage. “Have you ever seen this Most Expensive ticket coach of the Indian Railways?” reads the caption.

Since being shared on November 30, the clip has amassed 2.6 million views.

“I would rather spend it on my first class ticket to travel around the world and come back,” commented a user. “In 19lakh u can buy an actual property with same amenities and same ambience and more spacious than this. This suit is very very very highly priced,” said another. “Imagine missing the train,” joked a third. “It’s beautiful great. But this nowhere seems around 19 lakh,” another netizen expressed.

