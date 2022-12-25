scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

‘Proxi Dubki’: Want to avoid a cold bath? This guy has a solution

The undated video was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter.

Man offers solution for avoiding cold baths, Vidyut Jammwal ice bath, Man offers proxy dubki solution, how to avoid cold dubki bath in winter, funny viral video india, IAS officer Awanish Sharan tweets, indian express
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Taking a cold bath as part of one’s daily routine or taking a plunge in a cold river as a part of some cultural ritual is nothing short of a daring feat for many. Now, a video has emerged that shows a guy offering a savvy scheme of outsourcing this cold discomfort for a small price.

In the undated video, a man sits on a railing over what appears to be a holy water body and announces he will take a plunge in a customer’s name for the price of Rs 10. In his selling pitch, he says the person who pays Rs 10 will get the punya (divine reward for good deeds), while he takes the cold plunge in the freezing weather on their behalf.

ALSO READ |WATCH: Don’t like taking a bath in winters? Take inspiration from this man!

It is unclear when and where this video was taken. It was posted online by IAS officer Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) on December 24. While sharing the video, Sharan wrote, “इस मौसम का बेहतरीन ‘स्टार्टअप’ (The best startup of this season)”.

This video has over 1.8 lakh views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Its called a real entrepreneur… ”. Another person said, “Proxy Dubki ”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
The urge to spill it all out
The urge to spill it all out

While some people will do anything to avoid cold baths during winter, some fitness enthusiasts swear by the benefits of “ice baths” or cold showers. In March, actor Vidyut Jammwal shared a video of him taking a dip in a semi-frozen lake in Kashmir.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 03:03:59 pm
Next Story

What is Good Governance Day, how is it celebrated

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close