‘Proxi Dubki’: Want to avoid a cold bath? This guy has a solution

Taking a cold bath as part of one’s daily routine or taking a plunge in a cold river as a part of some cultural ritual is nothing short of a daring feat for many. Now, a video has emerged that shows a guy offering a savvy scheme of outsourcing this cold discomfort for a small price.

In the undated video, a man sits on a railing over what appears to be a holy water body and announces he will take a plunge in a customer’s name for the price of Rs 10. In his selling pitch, he says the person who pays Rs 10 will get the punya (divine reward for good deeds), while he takes the cold plunge in the freezing weather on their behalf.

It is unclear when and where this video was taken. It was posted online by IAS officer Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) on December 24. While sharing the video, Sharan wrote, “इस मौसम का बेहतरीन ‘स्टार्टअप’ (The best startup of this season)”.

This video has over 1.8 lakh views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Its called a real entrepreneur… ”. Another person said, “Proxy Dubki ”.

While some people will do anything to avoid cold baths during winter, some fitness enthusiasts swear by the benefits of “ice baths” or cold showers. In March, actor Vidyut Jammwal shared a video of him taking a dip in a semi-frozen lake in Kashmir.