Wanna see snow-clad Delhi and Kolkata? Stunning pics by Twitter user using AI

Many in India who live in metro cities are fascinated by snowfall and they flock to tourist hill stations like Manali and Shimla during winter to enjoy the snow. However, since Indian cities and towns situated in the plains don’t experience snowfall, have you ever imagined what cities like New Delhi and Kolkata would look like if they were covered in layers of snow?

A man named Angshuman Choudhury has generated Artificial Intelligence-enabled art to portray Delhi and Kolkata covered in thick layers of snow. Delhi’s iconic India Gate and a historical gate in the bylanes of Old Delhi seem surreal to look at in the images when they are covered in blankets of snow.

“What would Delhi, both New and Old, look like during a heavy snowfall? I have always wondered. And now, AI helped me visualise it,” Choudhury posted. He also envisioned snowfall in Kolkata and created images with the iconic tram and other landmarks.

What would Delhi, both New and Old, look like during a heavy snowfall? I have always wondered. And now, AI helped me visualise it. pic.twitter.com/PO1Shtbakq — Angshuman Choudhury (@angshuman_ch) January 4, 2023

In another tweet, Choudhury informed that he created the images using Midjourney software.

“Interesting, even for someone who’s not a snow fan. But I’d rather stick to reality. The snow would change local culture and worse, would inflict misery to a lot of people. I wonder how many people would find beauty in these images though,” commented a user. “It may happen in our lifetime due to the climate change,” said another. “Delhi resembles Kashmir to some extent…i suppose that’s cuz Mughal architectural influence,” another wrote.