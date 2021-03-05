WandaVision wink meme rules social media, ICC joins in after India lose early wickets

As the 'Agnes Harkness Winking’ meme is rampant on social media, ICC too couldn't resist to use it in a relatable situation.

While there is no way of gauging what might be the next big meme content, scenes from TV shows and films often make the mark. Latest meme template that has gripped people around the globe is a photo of actor Kathryn Hahn winking at the camera. Now, even the International Cricket Council (ICC) has joined the bandwagon.

As the fourth and the final Test between India and England is going on, the world cricket’s governing body commented about the game when the host started to lose some crucial wickets on Day 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India resumed play on the second day on 24/1 with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. However, England soon started to dominate the game taking three vital wickets of Pujara (17), Virat Kohli (0), and Ajinkya Rahane (27) in the first session.

Indirectly referring to India’s historic win at the Gabba, ICC shared Hahn’s viral wink meme to say: “Aussies: ‘We’re not supporting England'”.

For the uninitiated, the image is from Disney+ and Marvel’s WandaVision series, which has hooked MCU fans with many standout performances. And while there are countless impressive moments from the series, Hahn’s role as the witch Agatha Harkness has changed the narrative of the show, as well as the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hahn’s epic facial expressions and body language has been used in countless relatable situations by fans when they say something and mean quite the opposite.

“there’s another train directly behind this one” pic.twitter.com/Qh1bu5HYa5 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 3, 2021

me telling myself I’ll only read one more page and then go to bed pic.twitter.com/FdIxtHCGNe — Penguin Books USA (@penguinusa) March 1, 2021

“Omg I’m so sorry, I didn’t see this until now!” pic.twitter.com/PlyoFoTNQu — Jason Ferrante (@FerranteJason) March 1, 2021

Not just international audience, desi memers too have taken a liking for the meme using it in many Indian contexts and situations and the results are hilarious.

HR : your interviews are done, please go home, we will let you know. pic.twitter.com/i9NDZVLAlL — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 4, 2021

Ladkiwale – ye Sab jo aap kha rahe hai…ye sab hamari beti ne hi banaya hai pic.twitter.com/V034s6wSi5 — Prernaa (@theprernaa) March 4, 2021

Brigadier Suryadev Singh after taking out the Fuse conductor of Gaindaswamy’s missiles pic.twitter.com/ugGhQY4chk — Kaju Katli (@kaju__katli) March 4, 2021

patient: dr saab itne tests

doctor: sab karwao, sab important hai pic.twitter.com/23R40JgHmh — Dr. Gill 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) March 4, 2021

Mumbai Indians : “We only win in odd years” pic.twitter.com/jMzAIQlMRu — HUNTSMAN🐇 (@hp_mode2) March 4, 2021

“Aaj paise tu dede agli baar main de dunga ” pic.twitter.com/k6ynS5UfYD — billi (@Jungleebilli_) March 4, 2021

*Indian Serials*

Choti Bahu : Cooks Food

Whole Family eating food : (Coughs) Due To Presence of excess Salt

Badi Bahu From Behind : pic.twitter.com/h0VXDUNhsS — ÑipūÑ Mâhâjâñ (@NiPuN__045) March 4, 2021

Shopkeeper : change paise nahi hai, ye lo toffee le lo 😛 pic.twitter.com/C27xLTzEhG — Lalit (@kuchbhirkhlo) March 4, 2021