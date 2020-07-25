Watch: Waiters in PPE kits serve food at wedding in Andhra Pradesh

The wedding organisers had requested the caterers to make sure that their serving team were wearing PPE kits, ensuring hygiene in view of the Covid-19 situation. (Picture credit: YouTube/ Stomach Hurts) The wedding organisers had requested the caterers to make sure that their serving team were wearing PPE kits, ensuring hygiene in view of the Covid-19 situation. (Picture credit: YouTube/ Stomach Hurts)

In a video that has been widely shared on the internet waiters were seen serving food to people at a wedding in Andhra Pradesh, donning PPE kits.

The video shows waiters, part of the Koti Caterers from Gudivada in Krishna District, serving dinner to guests donning PPE kits at a wedding that took place at Mundinepalli village in Andhra Pradesh on July 22.

According to reports, the wedding organisers had requested the caterers to make sure that their serving team were wearing PPE kits, ensuring hygiene in view of the Covid-19 situation. Frequent temperature checks for the waiters were also arranged by the wedding organisers.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh on Friday recorded a fresh single-day spike of 8,147 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, pushing the state tally to 80,858.

