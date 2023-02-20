Vulture stranded during cyclone Ockhi thrives in the wild, IAS officer lauds rewilding efforts

A vulture named Okhi that boarded an Air India flight in November last year on its way to Rajasthan for rewilding was caught on camera soaring in the wilderness. Stranded during cyclone Ockhi that wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep in 2017, the vulture could not fly back from Tamil Nadu. After years of rehabilitation, it was sent to Rajasthan by forest officials on a flight. Now, the clip revealing its resilience has delighted wildlife lovers.

The clip shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter shows the giant bird flying through the wilderness. A photograph also showed it standing on the ground seemingly in good health. In another tweet, the bird is seen eating carrion.

Sahu noted that the efforts to rewild Okhi had yielded great results and it was fitted with a GPS transmitter. The cinereous vulture was airlifted from Tamil Nadu and rewilded in Rajasthan.

“A great beginning to the week with the news that efforts to rewild our beautiful Cinereous vulture Ockhi that was rescued by #TNForest in 2017 in Kanyakumari during cyclone Ockhi is yielding great results. Ockhi was translocated to Rajasthan & fitted with a GPS transmitter #Ockhi,” Sahu tweeted.

Sahu said in another tweet, “Vultures are amongst the most threatened group of birds today. Given this scenario, every single vulture in the wild is critically important. The rescued Cinereous vulture Ockhi from TN was airlifted & rewilded by #TNForest in Rajasthan with advice of Wildlife Institute of India.”

The vulture, stranded near Kanyakumari, was treated by veterinarians and later taken to Udayagiri Biodiversity Park in Nagercoil. Before rewilding, it was taken to the Keru site in Machia Biological Park in Rajasthan. “The Keru site is actually a cattle dumping site. So, naturally, thousands of vulture species feed on those cattle. At least some 40 to 50 cinereous vultures are found there,” M Ilayaraja, district forest officer of Kanyakumari, told news website The Federal.