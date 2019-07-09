Toggle Menu
Devotees form human corridor to let ambulance pass during Puri Rath yatra, earn praise onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/volunteers-form-human-corridor-for-ambulance-to-pass-during-puri-rath-yatra-5822721/

Devotees form human corridor to let ambulance pass during Puri Rath yatra, earn praise online

The viral clip featured an ambulance passing through a crowded road with a group of volunteers forming a human chain as devotees continue their journey.

jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, Odisha, volunteers ambulance, RSS, human chain, hong kong, Puri Rath Yatra 2019, puri, viral video
Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many calling the video the “best thing on Twitter”.

A video of devotees creating a human corridor during the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, to allow an ambulance pass through went viral on social media after it was tweeted by the Puri SP. The feat got appreciated online, with many hailing the volunteers since the nine-day festival draws lakhs of pilgrims from across the world.

ALSO READ | Viral Video: Australian professors react to IIT entrance exam papers

The video was tweeted by Puri Police with the caption, “1200 volunteers, 10 organizations and hours of practice made this human corridor for free ambulance movement possible during Puri Rath Yatra 2019.”

The viral clip shows thousands of devotees standing on either side of the road as the ambulance passes through. A group of volunteers is also seen forming a human chain to barricade others on either side of the road.

The festival marks the religious journey from Jagannath temple to Gundicha temple, covering over 17 km.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many calling it the “best thing on Twitter”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Viral Video: TikTok user dresses up as a God to take #BottleCapChallenge
2 IIFA tweets out photo of ‘next generation divas’, faces netizens wrath for ‘promoting nepotism’
3 #MyNameIsMirian: Hollywood stars read note by mother separated from son at US border