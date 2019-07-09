Devotees form human corridor to let ambulance pass during Puri Rath yatra, earn praise online

A video of devotees creating a human corridor during the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, to allow an ambulance pass through went viral on social media after it was tweeted by the Puri SP. The feat got appreciated online, with many hailing the volunteers since the nine-day festival draws lakhs of pilgrims from across the world.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Viral Video: Australian professors react to IIT entrance exam papers

The video was tweeted by Puri Police with the caption, “1200 volunteers, 10 organizations and hours of practice made this human corridor for free ambulance movement possible during Puri Rath Yatra 2019.”

The viral clip shows thousands of devotees standing on either side of the road as the ambulance passes through. A group of volunteers is also seen forming a human chain to barricade others on either side of the road.

The festival marks the religious journey from Jagannath temple to Gundicha temple, covering over 17 km.

1200 volunteers, 10 organizations and hours of practice made this human corridor for free ambulance movement possible during Puri Rath Yatra 2019. pic.twitter.com/zVKzqhzYCw — SP Puri (@SPPuri1) July 6, 2019

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many calling it the “best thing on Twitter”.

Well done people https://t.co/d8NEvd5S0q — Manpreet S Kalsey (@mskalsey) July 9, 2019

I am so glad the state is taking the right steps forward #Odisha https://t.co/ZOudqoKsBy — Joena Bal (@joenabal) July 9, 2019

Really appreciable… Grt job. 👍 https://t.co/neUSwrT1wz — Sriti Lata Mallick (@sritikewl) July 9, 2019

It makes me immensely happy to see this. https://t.co/slHWt3F4ry — Rima Jha (@rimajha) July 9, 2019