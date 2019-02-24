This volunteer’s post on helping a blind man through an app has now got people installing it

With millions across the world affected by physical disabilities, there are several apps which offer help through volunteers to those in need. One such volunteer, who signed up for an app that lets him help those who are blind, shared his experience on Reddit and the post went viral.

“So I came across the app on r/humansbeingbros . I really liked the idea of it. Blind people call you and ask you to be their eyes for some little task. I saw some comments there complaining that they never got the call asking them to help. So I didn’t think I’d get any calls. I installed it anyway and selected Marathi, Hindi and English as my languages.” the volunteer, who goes by the username jambhul, wrote in his Reddit post.

He then goes on to explain how he received a call from a gentleman, who asked him the denomination of a note he was holding. Though it was a small task, it made the volunteer realise how difficult life can be for someone who cannot see. “A gentleman called today and I could see a 500 Rs note and he asked me in Hindi what denomination it was! I told him and I almost cried after hanging up the call!”

Sharing how “surreal” the experience was, he wrote, “Life is so bad for me right now and to be able to help someone, to experience that kind of wholesomeness really perked me up! You all should try it and get blind people you know to use it.” Read the full post here:

The post, which went viral with over one thousand upvotes, was flooded by comments of other volunteers, who then shared their own experiences. “The first time I got a call asking about flavour names on milk packets, the interaction felt quite surreal. It was sudden and just in the moment, ironically lights up your world,” read one of the many comments on the post.