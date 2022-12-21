scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Volodymyr Zelenskyy touched by 14-year-old Finnish girl who knits to support Ukraine

Henriikka gifted a pair of knitted socks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Many artists, local communities, and organisations have sought to aid Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. One of them is Henriikka, 14, who started selling knitwear to raise money for Ukrainian refugees fleeing war-affected areas.

On St Nicolas Day, celebrated on December 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Henriikka and others like her in an Instagram post.

In the heartfelt post that was written both in Ukrainian and English, Zelenskyy said while the festival is “overshadowed by war”, despite the bleak circumstances one should have the confidence that “good has incredible power” and “no evil can ever prevail”. He talks about the importance of community support that will “warm up the hearts of others with good deeds, and fill our own hearts with warmth.”

While talking about Henriikka’s socks, Zelenskyy said, “This is a gift from a 14-year-old Henriikka from Finland. Since Russia’s full-scale war began, she decided to help our people in every possible way. She began knitting warm woolen socks and selling them to donate for Ukraine. At her request, one of these pairs of socks reached me. I am grateful to Henriikka and her grandfather Antti Puijola @pontinalku! Each story like this inspires and gives strength to carry on. Especially on a day like this.”

This post has gathered over 4.5 lakh likes since it was posted on December 20.

