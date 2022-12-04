This volleyball player’s incredible table-crashing save reminds people of anime Haikyu!!

Volleyball is a high-intensity game with both sides sweating it out to not miss the ball. Friday’s match between South Dakota Coyotes and Houston Cougars, both US-based volleyball teams, made news after Cougars’ player Kate Georgiades pulled off an impressive save that eventually helped her team win.

The now-viral video, which is being circulated across social media platforms, shows Georgiades trying to save the ball from falling out of the court. In an attempt to do that, she crashes into a table but manages to pass the ball to her teammates.

Despite slamming against the table with full force, she picks up and is back on the court in seconds and makes another shot that prevents the ball from falling. Her efforts help the Houston Cougars make a point over their opponents. Soon the team mobs Georgiades in a group hug as they appreciate her dedication. During this iconic game, Georgiades was playing the libero position, which is given to the team’s top defensive player.

A clip from this match between Houston Cougars and South Dakota Coyotes has been viewed over 6.9 million times on ESPN and has over 14,000 likes.

Many netizens are comparing Georgiades’ skills with the manga comic series Haikyu!!, which is based on volleyball. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Her match with the table and then super return back only to touch the ball again was also very haikyuu-esque.”

Another person said, “Wow! That libero is a fighter! My abdomen hurts just watching this! I Volleyball”.