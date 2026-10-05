Voice behind Delhi Metro takes grandson on first ride, little boy’s reaction goes viral

For millions of metro commuters in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities, Shammi Narang’s voice is simply the sound that tells them where to get off. For his grandson Rushaan, hearing that familiar voice echo through a Metro coach for the first time was a moment of sheer surprise, and one that his grandfather captured on video.
Narang shared a video on X Sunday, showing him travelling with his grandson and other family members.
“I may not travel on these Metro trains forever… but I take immense pride in knowing that my voice will travel from one generation to another,” Narang wrote.
“From me to my little grandson, Rushaan, and perhaps one day to his grandchildren… and beyond. Today, we took Rushaan on his very first Metro ride. He was equal parts amazed and bewildered to hear Dadu’s voice echoing through the train… a voice he knows, but in a place he had never heard it before,” he added.
“A rather special moment for us.”
Watch here:
I may not travel on these Metro trains forever… but I take immense pride in knowing that my voice will travel from one generation to another. From me to my little grandson, Rushaan, and perhaps one day to his grandchildren… and beyond ♥️
Today, we took Rushaan on his very first Metro ride. He was equal parts amazed and bewildered to hear Dadu’s voice echoing through the train… a voice he knows, but in a place he had never heard it before.
A rather special moment for us 👶🚆
@OfficialDMRC #DelhiMetro #ShammiNarang #MetroUncle
— Shammi Narang (@iamshamminarang) October 4, 2026
The video quickly gained traction and resonated with many social media users.
“I could still remember you, JV Raman ji and all those news readers, having a to the point news reads with crystal clear diction. Many kids at that time got their hindi n english grammar clear seeing u guys,” a user wrote.
“I’m lucky enough to born in an era when your voice was the voice of Doordarshan. Grew up listening news presenters like You, Salma Sultan, Geetanjali and many of your colleagues. Thank you Shammi ji and God bless you in abundance,” another user commented.
“So wonderful! Your voice and TV presence is that part of my growing up years which I cherish the most. Your voice is definitely going to be a timeline heritage for future generations,” a third user reacted.