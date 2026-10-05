Voice behind Delhi Metro takes grandson on first ride, little boy’s reaction goes viral

For millions of metro commuters in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities, Shammi Narang’s voice is simply the sound that tells them where to get off. For his grandson Rushaan, hearing that familiar voice echo through a Metro coach for the first time was a moment of sheer surprise, and one that his grandfather captured on video.

Narang shared a video on X Sunday, showing him travelling with his grandson and other family members.

“I may not travel on these Metro trains forever… but I take immense pride in knowing that my voice will travel from one generation to another,” Narang wrote.