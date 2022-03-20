‘In a pooja attended by a dozen family members’: How a mum reused a vodka bottle for rituals

When it comes to reusing old things, alcohol bottles usually get entirely different attention. Now, a bottle of vodka spotted along with other things devotional has triggered a laugh riot and jokes online.

Twitter user Sagar shared a moment when his mother chose a vodka bottle to store oil for devotional rituals. He shared a photograph of the vodka bottle along with other things traditionally used during rituals, including lamps, wicks and betel nuts.

ALSO READ | Bottles not permitted at check-in, women throw free booze party at airport

“In a pooja attended by a dozen family members, my Mother made sure I am embarassed thoroughly,” Sagar said in the tweet as he also posted the photo of the bottle. Sagar added in the comments section that his mother is aware of his “habits”.

In a pooja attended by a dozen family members, my Mother made sure I am embarassed thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/FtX3j1NPDk — Sagar (@sssaaagar) March 17, 2022

Where did I blame her or ridiculed her my friend, she knows of my habits and she did it on purpose is what the post says. Don’t read too much. — Sagar (@sssaaagar) March 18, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The usage of the bottle for religious rituals has intrigued netizens and the comments section is replete with laughter emojis. Some users agreed to mothers being particular about reusing everything. One of them even shared his story and said his mother asked him to keep a bottle of Cabo white rum to be used as a vase.

*Picture for representation purpose only! pic.twitter.com/fQXEpaOllD — Adwait Savarkar (@adwaitsav) March 17, 2022

I will share this to #absolut brand manager 🤣😂 btw we have absolut India as well pic.twitter.com/xlOpAXOrsC — Ashu (@memumbaikar1234) March 17, 2022

“Mothers will never waste a good small bottle than can come handy to store oil,” wrote another user. Yet another user shared the photograph of a gin bottle filled with olive oil.

Olive oil never felt healthier pic.twitter.com/Fxa4p8gRFR — Fintechwali ©️ (@UrvashiPrakash) March 17, 2022

Mothers will never waste a good small bottle than can come handy to store oil🤣🤣 — Aaadiito (@d_impersonator) March 17, 2022

Wins the internet for today 😅 Seal of approval from a vodka lover — Kyang Thang རྐྱང་ཐང་ (@Kyangs_Thang) March 17, 2022

Before this, a bottle of Russo-Baltique vodka grabbed attention online after it was stolen from a Danish bar. The bottle worth $1.3 million was said to be covered with roughly 6.6 pounds of gold and 6.6 pounds of silver. The television series House of Cards had mentioned the bottle.