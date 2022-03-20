scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 20, 2022
‘In a pooja attended by a dozen family members’: How a mum reused a vodka bottle for rituals

Twitter user Sagar shared a moment when his mother chose a vodka bottle to store oil for devotional rituals.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 20, 2022 3:30:42 pm
vodka bottle for pooja, vodka, pooja items, funny tweet, funny tweet on vodka, indian expressThe usage of the bottle for religious rituals has intrigued netizens and the comments section is replete with laughter emojis.

When it comes to reusing old things, alcohol bottles usually get entirely different attention. Now, a bottle of vodka spotted along with other things devotional has triggered a laugh riot and jokes online.

Twitter user Sagar shared a moment when his mother chose a vodka bottle to store oil for devotional rituals. He shared a photograph of the vodka bottle along with other things traditionally used during rituals, including lamps, wicks and betel nuts.

ALSO READ |Bottles not permitted at check-in, women throw free booze party at airport

“In a pooja attended by a dozen family members, my Mother made sure I am embarassed thoroughly,” Sagar said in the tweet as he also posted the photo of the bottle. Sagar added in the comments section that his mother is aware of his “habits”.

The usage of the bottle for religious rituals has intrigued netizens and the comments section is replete with laughter emojis. Some users agreed to mothers being particular about reusing everything. One of them even shared his story and said his mother asked him to keep a bottle of Cabo white rum to be used as a vase.

“Mothers will never waste a good small bottle than can come handy to store oil,” wrote another user. Yet another user shared the photograph of a gin bottle filled with olive oil.

Before this, a bottle of Russo-Baltique vodka grabbed attention online after it was stolen from a Danish bar. The bottle worth $1.3 million was said to be covered with roughly 6.6 pounds of gold and 6.6 pounds of silver. The television series House of Cards had mentioned the bottle.

