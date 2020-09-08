Vodafone-Idea rebrands itself as ‘VI’, people respond with memes on social media

The move got many excited online, however, not many were happy with VI's new ad.

Telecom operators Vodafone-Idea unveiled a new brand identity Monday with a new name and logo “Vi”. Soon, it created a lot of buzz on social media, and even rival Jio took a dig at its competitor.

“The brand integration not only marks the completion of the largest telecom merger in the world, but also sets us on our future journey to offer world class digital experiences to 1 Billion Indians on our strong 4G network… With Vi, we are confident of building a brand that continues to command respect and trust, and will be admired and loved by all,” said Ravinder Takkar, the Group’s MD and CEO.

Hours after the new yellow and red logo was revealed, the official handle of Jio tweeted: “Vi love to see you together.

@VodafoneIN @Idea. #JioTogether”.

This isn’t even the first time Jio is weighing in on its rival. When the companies had merged in 2018, the telecom firm had a similar reaction.

There were plenty of reactions to the new brand name and logo on social media as well, with many coming up with memes:

Vodafone Idea, which faces a payment of more than Rs 58,000 crore as tax after a Supreme Court verdict, has only paid Rs 7,850 crore Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues till date. The telco will have to pay nearly Rs 1,128.4 crore as AGR dues every quarter for the next 10 years.

