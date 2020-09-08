Vodafone-Idea rebrands itself as ‘VI’, people respond with memes on social media

Telecom operators Vodafone-Idea unveiled a new brand identity Monday with a new name and logo “Vi”. Soon, it created a lot of buzz on social media, and even rival Jio took a dig at its competitor.
“The brand integration not only marks the completion of the largest telecom merger in the world, but also sets us on our future journey to offer world class digital experiences to 1 Billion Indians on our strong 4G network… With Vi, we are confident of building a brand that continues to command respect and trust, and will be admired and loved by all,” said Ravinder Takkar, the Group’s MD and CEO.
Yes. Just can’t wait. https://t.co/EgdYVOfFsv
— Idea (@Idea) September 6, 2020
Hours after the new yellow and red logo was revealed, the official handle of Jio tweeted: “Vi love to see you together.
@VodafoneIN @Idea. #JioTogether”.
Vi love to see you together. @VodafoneIN @Idea #JioTogether 😉#WithLoveFromJio
— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) September 7, 2020
This isn’t even the first time Jio is weighing in on its rival. When the companies had merged in 2018, the telecom firm had a similar reaction.
Bringing people together since 2016. ❤️@VodafoneIN @Idea #WithLoveFromJio https://t.co/A7iDw6awvK
— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) August 31, 2018
There were plenty of reactions to the new brand name and logo on social media as well, with many coming up with memes:
You played an important role in this matchmaking. pic.twitter.com/b1GXnWGYwU
— Sandesh Shetty (@sandesh_mi6) September 7, 2020
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 7, 2020
** V! be like : pic.twitter.com/TX1301PBxK
— Reetvik kumar (@ReetvikK) September 7, 2020
Vodafone and Idea launch integrated brand identity Vi #vodafoneidea #vodaidea #Vodafone #VI pic.twitter.com/NwF1b6HfQs
— tharki_troller (@TharkiTroller) September 7, 2020
#vodafoneidea team while making their new advertisement and using the first “WE”… pic.twitter.com/khjLlRtvXc
— Rishabh Boonlia (@rish_diem) September 7, 2020
#vodafoneidea rebrands itself- ‘V!’.
Me as a Name creator- ‘VOID’. pic.twitter.com/j6cPUJ04NA
— जमींदार🌾 (@TheZamidar) September 7, 2020
There was a time when I used to love watching the Zoo-Zoo ad and the Honey-Bunny ad. But the new VI ad is just too annoying (ad aate hi channel change) #vodafoneidea #vi #viad pic.twitter.com/ccMDLchK6f
— Ruchi Jadhav (@ruchi_jadhav) September 8, 2020
Looks like VJohn shaving cream pic.twitter.com/7t4Aqv5I33
— Ashish K. Mishra (@akm1410) September 7, 2020
#vodafoneidea ki nayi advertisement #vi ki rating check karte owners to media agency people pic.twitter.com/eU1vo99XmH
— Dipesh L. Thakkar (@xplorerdipesh) September 7, 2020
Me – After seeing the Brand New Logo.#vodafoneidea #Vodafone #vodaidea pic.twitter.com/6YyQZcl7cZ
— Confusedaloo (@Confusedaloo) September 7, 2020
Me after watching #vi commercial 27585908283 times: pic.twitter.com/jev1DHcFge
— Apurv Singh (@imapurv99) September 8, 2020
Vodafone and idea renamed as #vodaidea #vi #Vodafone pic.twitter.com/uVT4dYR0Mq
— khantoshik💭 (@khanthatwrites) September 7, 2020
Traders & Investors were expecting a very big deal with Amazon or Google & now they hear that its just a stupid Rebranding of #Vodafoneidea to “Vi”.
Traders & Investors to Vodafone Idea right now:- pic.twitter.com/U1WrgFdwYn
— Dhawal Odedra (@Dhawal_Odedra) September 7, 2020
Airtel:—- pic.twitter.com/5roMHdEncY
— SHIVENDRA SINGH 😻 (@1__Bihari) September 7, 2020
#vodafoneidea is trending on Twitter.
Le Jio or Airtel right now pic.twitter.com/BkhIeDsuZU
— Nitu Raj🇮🇳 (@NituRajMahato1) September 7, 2020
Vodafone Idea, which faces a payment of more than Rs 58,000 crore as tax after a Supreme Court verdict, has only paid Rs 7,850 crore Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues till date. The telco will have to pay nearly Rs 1,128.4 crore as AGR dues every quarter for the next 10 years.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.