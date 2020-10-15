VodafoneIndia trends as consumers complain with memes about network outage

Users of Vodafone-Idea in several parts of India faced network and internet issues Thursday, and reacted by sharing memes and jokes about the telecom provider.
Vodafone-Idea users, mostly from Maharashtra, took to Twitter to complain about connectivity issues. While some said they faced call drops others wrote they couldn’t make calls at all.
Several users from Nagpur and Pune complained that they didn’t have network since Wednesday night. According to the DownDetector website, a map showed problems in Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad among others. There were connectivity issues in Goa, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as well.
As complaints flooded social media, the company finally acknowledged the issue but only spoke of the problems being faced in Pune and blamed it on the rains in the city.
#pune pic.twitter.com/fVCfqh3mDr
— Vi Customer Care (@ViCustomerCare) October 15, 2020
But as the problems continued many shared memes and jokes online, with #VodafoneIndia dominating trends.
A powerful message by healthcare workers pic.twitter.com/MLAqpZ08aR
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 15, 2020
People complaining about network issues ….#vodafoneindia be like :- pic.twitter.com/OnXiKm5d86
— Nidhi 🐰 (@nidhisayz) October 15, 2020
The words 4G in Vodafone : #vodafoneindia pic.twitter.com/gIbj5MxFyC
— Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) October 15, 2020
When people start complaining about network and data issues, meanwhile Vodafone users :
#vodafoneindia #Vodafonedown pic.twitter.com/M4i7e63LcB
— Sakshi Bhatia (@_sakshibhatia) October 15, 2020
#vodafoneindia : Exists
It’s network – pic.twitter.com/dhIl6mW2CA
— India Developed (@Develpoed_India) October 15, 2020
#vodafoneindia , Exists
It’s network – pic.twitter.com/BpWbOarYy8
— THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) October 15, 2020
#vodafoneindia
No network since morning
People : yaar yeh 2020 hi ….
2020 : pic.twitter.com/8Gdr9dlqXu
— RAHUL JAIN (@rahuljaiinn) October 15, 2020
People checking their phone for Vodafone network be like*
#vodafoneindia pic.twitter.com/gpDShkv9AZ
— Cutting Chai☕ (@specialcutchai) October 15, 2020
#vodafoneindia customer to its signals 😂 pic.twitter.com/5ThGkOleIe
— Sattvikaa🌾 (@Natkhat_Bitiyaa) October 15, 2020
#vodafoneindia network to customers. pic.twitter.com/gcsmtXJVZM
— Abhinav Singh (@Abhinavoo5) October 15, 2020
Minor rainfall occurs..
Vodafone network : pic.twitter.com/EhUgFgXDAo
— Jitesh Rochlani ➐ (@JRism99) October 15, 2020
Public complaining about no network to Vodafone
Meanwhile Vodafone Company : #vodafoneindia pic.twitter.com/bxwKQjKyd6
— Lawgical india (@LawgicalI) October 15, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.