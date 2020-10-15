scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 15, 2020
#VodafoneIndia trends as consumers complain with memes about network outage

Vodafone-Idea users, mostly from Maharashtra, took to Twitter to complain about connectivity issues. While some said they faced call drops others wrote they couldn't make calls at all.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 15, 2020 4:30:09 pm
As the problems still continues, customers are finding some solace through memes and jokes online.

Users of Vodafone-Idea in several parts of India faced network and internet issues Thursday, and reacted by sharing memes and jokes about the telecom provider.

Several users from Nagpur and Pune complained that they didn’t have network since Wednesday night. According to the DownDetector website, a map showed problems in Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad among others. There were connectivity issues in Goa, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as well.

As complaints flooded social media, the company finally acknowledged the issue but only spoke of the problems being faced in Pune and blamed it on the rains in the city.

But as the problems continued many shared memes and jokes online, with #VodafoneIndia dominating trends.

