VodafoneIndia trends as consumers complain with memes about network outage

As the problems still continues, customers are finding some solace through memes and jokes online.

Users of Vodafone-Idea in several parts of India faced network and internet issues Thursday, and reacted by sharing memes and jokes about the telecom provider.

Vodafone-Idea users, mostly from Maharashtra, took to Twitter to complain about connectivity issues. While some said they faced call drops others wrote they couldn’t make calls at all.

Several users from Nagpur and Pune complained that they didn’t have network since Wednesday night. According to the DownDetector website, a map showed problems in Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad among others. There were connectivity issues in Goa, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as well.

As complaints flooded social media, the company finally acknowledged the issue but only spoke of the problems being faced in Pune and blamed it on the rains in the city.

But as the problems continued many shared memes and jokes online, with #VodafoneIndia dominating trends.

A powerful message by healthcare workers pic.twitter.com/MLAqpZ08aR — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 15, 2020

People complaining about network issues ….#vodafoneindia be like :- pic.twitter.com/OnXiKm5d86 — Nidhi 🐰 (@nidhisayz) October 15, 2020

When people start complaining about network and data issues, meanwhile Vodafone users :

#vodafoneindia #Vodafonedown pic.twitter.com/M4i7e63LcB — Sakshi Bhatia (@_sakshibhatia) October 15, 2020

#vodafoneindia

No network since morning

People : yaar yeh 2020 hi ….

2020 : pic.twitter.com/8Gdr9dlqXu — RAHUL JAIN (@rahuljaiinn) October 15, 2020

People checking their phone for Vodafone network be like*

#vodafoneindia pic.twitter.com/gpDShkv9AZ — Cutting Chai☕ (@specialcutchai) October 15, 2020

Public complaining about no network to Vodafone Meanwhile Vodafone Company : #vodafoneindia pic.twitter.com/bxwKQjKyd6 — Lawgical india (@LawgicalI) October 15, 2020

