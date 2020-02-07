Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
After its service drops, #VodafoneDown trends and customers vent with memes

While many threatened to port their numbers to other networks, some trolled the network with jokes and memes about how they were used to this service.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2020 6:33:29 pm
vodafone down, vodafone india, vodafone idea, vodaphone outage, vodafone down bengaluru, indian express, tech news, twitter trends Vodafone-Idea users trolled the company with mean memes and jokes amid the outage.

Vodafone Idea customers faced massive outages of internet service on Friday, and while hundreds took to social media to complain, there were others who came up with jokes about the situation.

On Friday, people said their devices couldn’t connect to the network and couldn’t make calls or use the internet. They began sharing screenshots that read, “No service. Temporarily turned off by your carrier”. Most of those who complained were from in and around Bengaluru.

The telecom company’s official handle tried to tell people it was a “temporary issue” and that they were trying to “resolve the issue”, but many customers weren’t buying it. A photo taken at Vodafone store in Koramangala in Bengaluru was widely shared and showed a sign that said, “Due to multiple fibre cuts network is down”.

While many threatened to port their numbers to other networks, some trolled the network with jokes and memes about how it was something they were now used to.

Here are some of the funniest reactions on social media:

Vodafone users in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai complained about network outages. A map on the Downdetector.in showed areas that were affected:

The company finally replied to many angry customers that the temporary issue had been resolved. “If you’re still facing the issue, request you to please restart your handset and check,” the company tweeted from its official handle.

