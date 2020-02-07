After its service drops, #VodafoneDown trends and customers vent with memes

Vodafone-Idea users trolled the company with mean memes and jokes amid the outage. Vodafone-Idea users trolled the company with mean memes and jokes amid the outage.

Vodafone Idea customers faced massive outages of internet service on Friday, and while hundreds took to social media to complain, there were others who came up with jokes about the situation.

On Friday, people said their devices couldn’t connect to the network and couldn’t make calls or use the internet. They began sharing screenshots that read, “No service. Temporarily turned off by your carrier”. Most of those who complained were from in and around Bengaluru.

Call Drops, Blank Network, Slow Data Speed…Thats’s @VodafoneIN for you. Worst network in India. #Vodafonedown — Mohit Chhabra (@MohitIos) February 7, 2020

#Vodafonedown don’t seem to understand what is going on ? pic.twitter.com/QxOC6Kih43 — vikram oswal (@vickymandoth) February 7, 2020

Voice service temporarily turned off by your carrier. What is this @VodafoneIN ?

All the vodafone users here are facing this issue. #Vodafonedown @JioCare @reliancejio do you have any postpaid plans other than 199 plan? pic.twitter.com/VxqF1I46Ga — Bony Baby Augustine (@bonybaby) February 7, 2020

The telecom company’s official handle tried to tell people it was a “temporary issue” and that they were trying to “resolve the issue”, but many customers weren’t buying it. A photo taken at Vodafone store in Koramangala in Bengaluru was widely shared and showed a sign that said, “Due to multiple fibre cuts network is down”.

Trust me! This is not Temporary issue. The Port Messages are waiting in our Outboxes. It is not Just me, hundreds around have already started! Once network is back the Porting Game begins. Your time has Ended now!! Rest in Peace#Vodafonedown #vodafoneidea — Awar Singh Rathore (@singh_awar) February 7, 2020

While many threatened to port their numbers to other networks, some trolled the network with jokes and memes about how it was something they were now used to.

Here are some of the funniest reactions on social media:

#Vodafonedown everyone who is using @VodafoneIN in Bangalore looking for coverage 😆😆 Don’t worry I’m also searching for it… Let’s see who gets it first 😆😋 pic.twitter.com/Njk3KilYNC — AniKeSh KOlhE (@imAkolhe) February 7, 2020

#Vodafonedown After Hearing Vodafone Down. Airtel and Jio: pic.twitter.com/Lh1L1uN59T — How Football Saved Humans – Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) February 7, 2020

Vodafone users in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai complained about network outages. A map on the Downdetector.in showed areas that were affected:

The company finally replied to many angry customers that the temporary issue had been resolved. “If you’re still facing the issue, request you to please restart your handset and check,” the company tweeted from its official handle.

