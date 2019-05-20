Toggle Menu
Vivek Oberoi slammed for sharing ‘disrespectful’ meme on Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/vivek-oberoi-slammed-for-sharing-creative-meme-on-salman-khan-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-5738593/

Vivek Oberoi slammed for sharing ‘disrespectful’ meme on Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A picture of Salman and Rai was tagged under "Opinion poll", the one with Oberoi himself as "Exit poll" and the final one with Abhishek and Aaradhya as "Result".

Vivek Oberoi, Vivek Oberoi meme, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, exit polls, Vivek Oberoi exit polls meme, Vivek Oberoi viral tweet, trending, indian express, indian express news
While attempting a joke on the much-awaited result of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the meme features three different images comparing Aishwarya Rai’s personal life with election results.

While recently it was the row over Vivek Oberoi’s upcoming movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’ that had created a buzz on social media, this time it was a distasteful meme shared by the 42-year-old actor that has angered many. Captioned, “Haha! 👍 creative! No politics here….just life,” Oberoi tweeted a meme made by a user @pavansingh1985, which features his former girlfriend Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan their daughter Aaradhya and Salman Khan.

While attempting a joke on the much-awaited result of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the meme features three different images comparing Aishwarya Rai’s personal life with the election results. A picture of Khan and Rai was tagged under “Opinion poll”, the one with Oberoi himself as “Exit poll” and the final one with Abhishek and Aaradhya as “Result”.

Once viral, many called out the actor for sharing the derogatory meme and asked him to delete it. “Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing!” read many of the many angry comments on the viral tweet.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 TikTok videos of this woman are going viral for her on-point expression!
2 Billionaire announces to pay off student loan of up to $40 million, gesture leaves netizens emotional
3 'End of an era': Fans share sad memes as they realise Game of Thrones is over