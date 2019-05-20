Vivek Oberoi slammed for sharing ‘disrespectful’ meme on Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

While recently it was the row over Vivek Oberoi’s upcoming movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’ that had created a buzz on social media, this time it was a distasteful meme shared by the 42-year-old actor that has angered many. Captioned, “Haha! 👍 creative! No politics here….just life,” Oberoi tweeted a meme made by a user @pavansingh1985, which features his former girlfriend Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan their daughter Aaradhya and Salman Khan.

While attempting a joke on the much-awaited result of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the meme features three different images comparing Aishwarya Rai’s personal life with the election results. A picture of Khan and Rai was tagged under “Opinion poll”, the one with Oberoi himself as “Exit poll” and the final one with Abhishek and Aaradhya as “Result”.

Once viral, many called out the actor for sharing the derogatory meme and asked him to delete it. “Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing!” read many of the many angry comments on the viral tweet.

Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 20, 2019

That’s quite in bad taste… Show some respect for women ! — Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) May 20, 2019

This is in such poor taste.. ones personal life is not to be discussed here.. remember there are 4 individuals who are father/ mother/ brother /sister .. and everyone has moved on .. shame — Sushant Kumar (@sushantksay) May 20, 2019

Brother with all due respect…. this is not Good, delete it ryt now…. I have been ur supporter but this is Bad…Genuinely Bad… — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 20, 2019

If it is creativity, it is at its lowest. — Shiv Mishra (@shivkmishr) May 20, 2019

Abhishek be like : pic.twitter.com/JOYPjQThLC — ιzуαиᴿᴰˣ ßₕₐᵣₐₜ ❁ (@Being_Rdx18) May 20, 2019