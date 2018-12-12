Tamil Nadu engineering college tells students to stop playing PUBG in hostel

There’s little doubt about the popularity of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, but one engineering college in India is tired of its students playing the game in its hostel. Authorities in-charge of the men’s hostel in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore Institue of Technology (VIT) have issued a circular banning students from playing the game in their rooms.

A photo of the circular issued by the authorities was shared on Instagram and Reddit which stated: “It has come to our notice that few students are playing online games like ‘PUBG’ which is NOT PERMITTED.”

Saying that the students playing the game were disturbing their roommates, the circular said that the game was “spoiling the entire atmosphere of the hostel”. The circular “strictly” warned students that “playing online games and betting for such games are totally prohibited in VIT.”

It also warned residents of the hostel who fail to comply with the order with not be excused. “…the defaulters will be dealt seriously under VIT CODE OF CONDUCT,” it said.

“Students are asked to concentrate on physical games or sports and give more importance to their career growth,” the circular said.

The thread on ‘VIT hostel trying to put a stop to late night online gaming’ on Reddit had 87 per cent upvotes at the time this report was written and was gaining momentum.

Many online gamers were not happy about the circular being issued. One user, with the handle itsarnavb, remarked on Reddit, “Aren’t colleges for adults?”.

However, there were some who supported the circular. “If you’re living in a hostel, you have to also keep in mind about the roommate who is there to study. You can’t play pubg all night like ‘mah lyf, mah rules’ and bark while disturbing others who are paying through their nose to study there,” a user with the handle -_-_-_-LOL-_-_-_- wrote on Reddit.

R Mohanasundaram, Associate Chief Warden of the men’s hostels told indianexpress.com that the circular was not fake and that the game has become an “addiction” for students.

“Yes, we issued the circular around Friday last week,” he said.

When asked why it was issued, Mohanasundaram said, “We decided to take action after receiving complaints from a faction of students.”

“Students were missing classes and it created a lot of commotion in the hostel premises,” he said.