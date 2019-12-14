Kerala: Visuals of man rescuing snake from well go viral, internet lauds daring act

The rescuer told a local television news channel on Wednesday that he had gotten a call from an acquaintance near his home about a python which was stuck inside a well. (Video screengrab) The rescuer told a local television news channel on Wednesday that he had gotten a call from an acquaintance near his home about a python which was stuck inside a well. (Video screengrab)

Over the last couple of days, visuals of a man attempting to rescue a snake from a well in Kerala have gone viral which are being described as daring and scary for a reason. The man is seen climbing down with the help of a rope, grabbing the python by its tail which then wraps around his body and slowly climbs up. But as he reaches the surface, he suddenly loses his grip on the rope and is seen plunging back into the well, with the snake in tow. Since the video concludes at that point, there was palpable anxiety about what happened to the man and the snake. But rest assured, both the rescuer and the reptile are safe.

The man in question, as seen in the visuals, was identified as Shagil, a rescue watcher with the forest department hailing from Peramangalam in Thrissur. He told a local television news channel on Wednesday that he had gotten a call from an acquaintance near his home about a python which was stuck inside a well.

“When I saw the snake in the well, my first idea was to catch it by using a trap. But the well was deep and as we tried to capture it, it kept moving away. So I decided to get down into the well using a rope. Once, I was in the well, I used a branch to get the snake to come to me and I was able to hold on to its head,” Shagil told Manorama news.

“And then, I asked the locals above to lift me up. But as I almost reached the top, I asked one of them to hold onto my hand. But I don’t know whether they got scared by the sight of the snake. As they held my hand, I lost my grip on the rope and fell down into the well. Since the water was deep, I was not injured. The snake wasn’t either,” he added.

He denied that he had fallen into the well after being suffocated by the snake or due to shortness of breath. “The snake wasn’t causing any problems. My grip was firm. It was because of a small mistake on the part of the locals who were helping me up,” said Shagil, who has a lot of experience with rope-climbing as he has worked extensively in quarries.

The snake was rescued later in a sack that was dropped down the well before Shagil himself climbed up. The python was safely released into the wild afterwards.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd