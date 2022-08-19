scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Visually impaired students’ Dahi Handi event wins hearts online

Visually impaired children of the school are seen in the video triumphantly breaking a hanging clay pot.

Dahi Handi, Harsh Goenka, Dahi Handi event in visually impaired school, visually impaired children's Dahi Handi, Maharashtra, indian expressNetizens were delighted by the children's vigour.

As people in different parts of the country take part in the fun-filled Dahi Handi competition as a part of Janmashtami celebrations, a glimpse of the event from Victoria Memorial School for the Blind in Mumbai has won hearts online. Visually impaired children of the school are seen in the video triumphantly breaking a hanging clay pot.

The clip shared by Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, shows the students forming the human pyramid. Mounting on top of other students, a little boy reaches the top and grabs hold of the clay pot. Amid cheers and claps, he manages to break the pot a little. Water is seen pouring out of the the top as they begin to climb down.

“On the occasion of #Janmashtami, this ‘Dahi handi’ is performed by the visually impaired children of Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, a school where my wife works,” Goenka tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Netizens were delighted by the children’s vigour. A user commented, “This is so inspiring, Nothing is impossible!” Another user wrote, “Unbelievable these kids r too amazing ambitious n courageous.” A third user wrote, “Watching it …I was having goosebumps!”

In two hours since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 13,500 views on Twitter.

Dahi Handi, the competition in which people clad in colourful attire form human pyramids and break clay pots filled with yogurt and buttermilk, is held in different parts of the country with much exuberance. The competition is symbolic of Hindu Lord Krishna, who stole butter from neighbours.

Maharashtra is set to witness pompous Dahi Handi events after a gap of two years induced by the Covid pandemic. PTI reported that the state government had announced last month that there would be no restrictions during the celebrations. In fact, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Thursday that the government has decided to accord adventure sports status to Dahi Handi.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 03:42:57 pm
