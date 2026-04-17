Visually-impaired Srinagar girl scores 95% in CBSE Class 10 without a scribe, sets history

Inspiration can arrive from the most unexpected places, and this year’s CBSE Class 10 results have brought one such story into the spotlight. Zainab Bilal, a visually-impaired student from Srinagar, has scored an impressive 95 per cent in the exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

According to a PTI report, Zainab secured 475 out of 500 marks, including a perfect 100 in Computer Science. She also made history by becoming one of the first visually impaired students to take the CBSE exam using a laptop, without the help of a scribe.

“Since my childhood, I have wanted to get into the Information Technology sector. I intend to do my bachelor’s degree in computer applications,” she said in a video posted by PTI.