Visually-impaired Srinagar girl scores 95% in CBSE Class 10 without a scribe, sets history

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Inspiration can arrive from the most unexpected places, and this year’s CBSE Class 10 results have brought one such story into the spotlight. Zainab Bilal, a visually-impaired student from Srinagar, has scored an impressive 95 per cent in the exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.
According to a PTI report, Zainab secured 475 out of 500 marks, including a perfect 100 in Computer Science. She also made history by becoming one of the first visually impaired students to take the CBSE exam using a laptop, without the help of a scribe.
“Since my childhood, I have wanted to get into the Information Technology sector. I intend to do my bachelor’s degree in computer applications,” she said in a video posted by PTI.
The 16-year-old studied at the Learning Resource Centre of Delhi Public School in Srinagar and credited her school and teachers for standing by her throughout. “I am thankful to Vijay Dhar (owner of the school) and my teachers for their support. I do not have words to thank my parents, who have been the biggest support of my life,” she said.
Zainab’s journey goes beyond academics. At just 12, she had already interviewed Omar Abdullah and Bollywood star Aamir Khan for Radio DPS, a student-run radio station at her school.
As her story gained traction online, many people shared messages of admiration and encouragement. In a message to parents of children with disabilities, Zainab said, “If I can do it, anyone can. They just need your support.”
Social media users also praised her achievement and her family’s resilience. One person wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to my sister from the deepest corners of my heart. I understand how challenging it is to raise a specially-abled child. At times, it can feel like a burden on the family, with remarks from relatives and neighbors, and often a painful distance from so-called friendships and society. This journey is not easy, and it takes immense strength and patience. My sincere congratulations and deepest respect to the parents. Salute to their courage and dedication.”
Another comment read, “Congratulations to LRC department of DPS Srinagar. They really work hard for the upliftment of specially abled children.”
Disclaimer: This story is for informational and inspirational purposes and does not constitute professional educational or medical advice. We celebrate the achievement of specially-abled students and encourage readers to seek guidance from qualified educators or accessibility specialists for specific support needs.