Watch: Visually-impaired boy enjoys Messi’s FIFA World Cup goal

The ongoing FIFA World Cup is arguably the most-watched sporting event right now. Fans from diverse backgrounds are enjoying the adrenalin-filled matches and amongst them is Sebastian Filoramo from Barquisimeto in Venezuela.

Visually-impaired Filoramo, 12, has been able to enjoy all matches. Now, a video showing him cheering after Messi, his favourite player, scored a goal is going viral.

In the video, Filoramo is seen keeping up with the game by holding his father’s hands that follow the movement of the ball on a special touch table that mimics the football field. A fan of Argentina’s national football team, he can be seen wearing their blue and white jersey.

This wholesome video has gathered more than two over 2.8 lakh views and hundreds of likes on Instagram. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “I pray with all my heart that a miracle happens and this kiddo gets to see his idol one day. ”. Another person said, “It was a great goal. But this is an even better story!”.

Earlier this month, Filoramo was in news for making a World Cup sticker album in Braille. The boy started this unique initiative a few months ago as he began collecting official world cup stickers and encoding them in Braille.

Italian company Panini Group has been releasing a book of FIFA World Cup stickers since 1970 and over time its old stickers have become a collector’s item. This year, Panini has released 638 stickers related to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.