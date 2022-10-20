‘Strict action should be taken’: Visual of SpiceJet flight engulfed in smoke angers netizens

In a shocking incident, a SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Hyderabad after smoke was detected in the cabin on October 12. While the airline company has been ordered to carry out analysis of engine oil samples from its Q400 fleet by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a video showing passengers struggling amid the panic situation has angered netizens.

The disturbing video shows a cabin crew member shouting through the announcement phone and asking passengers to “bend down and stand out”. The cabin seems covered with smoke and the visual does not seem clear. Two passengers are seen bending and standing up in the trying times.

Twitter user Vivek Vishal shared the clips and alleged that they were choking for 25 minutes and oxygen masks were not deployed. Tagging Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, he urged for strict action against the airline.

Watch the video here:

“@flyspicejet risks people’s life, we were choking for 25 mins and even oxygen masks didn’t deploy. Strict action should be taken against such a negligent airline. #spicejet @KTRTRS @DGCAIndia @JM_Scindia @ndtv @timesofindia @TV9Telugu,” tweeted Vishal.

Many users sympathised with the passengers and called for action against SpiceJet. A user commented, “That must be a traumatic experience.” Another user commented, “Apparently this is the second time such a thing happened for this airline. It must be grounded before it puts more lives at risk.” A third user commented, “Why is the attendant shouting at the top of her voice, won’t it create further panic? Agreed she is instructing them to stay down, but she needs to stay calm herself. These flight attendants need training.”

There were 86 passengers onboard the Q400 aircraft headed from Goa and they were evacuated safely. It should be noted that SpiceJet was already under the enhanced surveillance of DGCA after a spate of incidents. Till October 29, the airline has been directed to operate merely 50 per cent of its total flights.