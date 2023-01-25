Visual artist shares video of his father dropping him off at railway station, netizens get emotional

Indian parents, especially fathers, are usually not expressive when it comes to showing love towards their children. While they may not explicitly say how much they love their kids, they portray their love through subtle actions. A man, named Pawan Sharma, documented his dad’s one such affectionate action and posted it online.

The now-viral video shows, Sharma’s father walking along the train when he comes to drop him off at the railway station. Sharma explained his gesture and wrote over the video, “Everytime when my dad comes to drop me…And he walks with me until I disappear”. He further captioned the clip, “This is emotional every single time”.

Watch the video below:

Posted on October 28 last year, the clip has amassed more than 9.51 lakh views.

In the comments, many people related to this post. “My father also does the same everytime comes to see off me,” shared an Instagram user. “Its their own way to show Love,” wrote another.

“Only he knows how much he was feeling sad that time and can’t cry just because of he is a man,” posted another. “Such a beautiful post . Now everyone takes the Uber.. no one comes to drop or pick up. The joy of looking out and seeing someone who has come to receive you is priceless! Similarly the heavy feeling as the train chugs away from those you love,” shared another netizen.