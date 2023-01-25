scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Visual artist shares video of his father dropping him off at railway station, netizens get emotional

An Instagram user, Pawan Sharma, shared how his father always walks along the train when he comes to drop him off at the railway station.

Visual artist shares video of his father dropping him off at railway stationThe viral video shows the man’s father walking along the train when he comes to drop him off at the railway station.
Listen to this article
Visual artist shares video of his father dropping him off at railway station, netizens get emotional
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Indian parents, especially fathers, are usually not expressive when it comes to showing love towards their children. While they may not explicitly say how much they love their kids, they portray their love through subtle actions. A man, named Pawan Sharma, documented his dad’s one such affectionate action and posted it online.

Also Read |‘Original version of online shopping’: Netizens in awe of Thailand’s unusual food market set on railway tracks

The now-viral video shows, Sharma’s father walking along the train when he comes to drop him off at the railway station. Sharma explained his gesture and wrote over the video, “Everytime when my dad comes to drop me…And he walks with me until I disappear”. He further captioned the clip, “This is emotional every single time”.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pawan Sharma (@pwn.sharma)

Posted on October 28 last year, the clip has amassed more than 9.51 lakh views.

In the comments, many people related to this post. “My father also does the same everytime comes to see off me,” shared an Instagram user. “Its their own way to show Love,” wrote another.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...

“Only he knows how much he was feeling sad that time and can’t cry just because of he is a man,” posted another. “Such a beautiful post . Now everyone takes the Uber.. no one comes to drop or pick up. The joy of looking out and seeing someone who has come to receive you is priceless! Similarly the heavy feeling as the train chugs away from those you love,” shared another netizen.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 17:57 IST
Next Story

Education department files police complaint against Bengaluru school for flouting norms

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close