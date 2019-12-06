‘Our crew is human too’: Vistara’s boss shuts down person for photo of sleeping flight attendant

Many highlighted the difficult job profile of airline crew and said it’s not a crime to sleep while not on duty. Many highlighted the difficult job profile of airline crew and said it’s not a crime to sleep while not on duty.

A Twitter user recently took a photo of a sleeping female flight attendant at an airport lounge and tried to shame the company online. The airline’s top executive’s response has been praised online and people said he was “doing the right thing” by supporting his employees.

Sharing a photograph of the Vistara air hostess napping in the lounge of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport, the user tagged the airline’s chief.

“Your cabin crew providing negative image of Vistara at BLR domestic lounge on Tuesday, 03 December at 4.25pm. Please improve your image provided by the cabin crew,” Twitter user @AviationAnalyst wrote while tagging the Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara Sanjiv Kapoor.

Kapoor responded by asking the person to “take down the photo”.

“We do not condone such photos being taken of our crew or customers without their permission, nor do we think it is correct to post such photos on social media. Our crew are the finest in the industry, and are human too. We suggest you do the right thing and take the photo down,” he responded.

The reply garnered a lot of positive reactions online, with many people lauding Kapoor. Many pointed out that in the service industry, staff are often taught that the customer is always right, but that’s not always the case.

Many Twitter users too also slammed the person who took the photo, and said it was an invasion of privacy to take a photo of a sleeping woman. The tweet was deleted after Kapoor’s tweet went viral and the account was made private due to the backlash.

Here’s how people reacted to Kapoor’s tweet.

@TheSanjivKapoor really appreciate your reply to this… Be it cabin crew or ground staff, all r human and deserve such backing from the higher ups. This shows how much connected u r to all the processes of airline operations to show such support to your staff. #motivational https://t.co/fYSzZMN2pd — Khalandar Sha Khan (@ksk_khalandar) December 5, 2019

What a amazing comment!! Well done sir! Very few people realise the hard word that is put in by airline staff! Kudos! @airvistara https://t.co/v3covhgC5m — Samson De Souza (@SamsonDeSouza) December 5, 2019

I’m definitely choosing Vistara for my next travel. Leaders like these ❤️ https://t.co/M5a4GBO6QZ — Vinoth Kumar (@gvk1994) December 5, 2019

Well said? A boss standing for its employees is always appreciated 👍 https://t.co/4EVS0xJa7U — Nitin (@nkk_123) December 5, 2019

Bosses like these! The customer is not always right, let’s make companies employee-centric as well. https://t.co/gMFEyv0osB — shreya sharma (@shreyasharma12) December 5, 2019

Sir,You won the hearts of billions after this great reply….Welldone! — Saurabh Tiwari (@Saurabh26107877) December 5, 2019

absolutely right. I feel there is nothing wrong in taking a nap without any impact to the assigned flight and passengers. One who took the pic should also explain if there was any impact on the flight or passengers to raise this issue. This is just to gain publicity. — DaringDeb (@TwitDaringDeb) December 5, 2019

Very well said! I really appreciate the management who take stand for their employees. Taking a nap is not a crime, but taking a pic of a female or any one without their consent is a crime. All are human, anyone can get tired, so better to refrain from posting insensible post. — Anubhav Shrivastav 💯 FB (@anubhav_shriv) December 5, 2019

Bosses like these ❤️ https://t.co/WIKjbSZBS8 — Samarpita Mukherjee Sharma (@BookLuster) December 4, 2019

👏👏👏👏👏👏good to see someone standing up for employees. https://t.co/73G6xDFhnS — harnidh|孔知韵 (@PedestrianPoet) December 4, 2019

While cabin crew carry the “epitome of perfection” weight on their shoulders, let’s not forget at the end they are human beings too. They do sleep, yawn, eat, burp, laugh like any one of us. https://t.co/k47mNfNpP1 — Diksha (@dikshagerella) December 4, 2019

@TheSanjivKapoor very very impressed! Standing up for your people speaks volumes about your culture! It is time folks respect the hard work of the service industry! https://t.co/vIj9U4iSQa — ELTON HURTIS (@ELTONHURTIS) December 4, 2019

Well said Sanjeev. Cabin crew members are not robots. They are human and need rest when tired. She is not at aircraft duty and has right of privacy as a private citizen. @AviationAnalyti Please delete this tweet and tender apology to the concerned person. — Ranvijai (@Ranvijai1) December 4, 2019

This is invasion in the rights of privacy of an individual and deplorable. Hats off to your assertive & dignified response @thesanjivkapoor. Stand by you completely — Vikrant Bhatnagar (@vbvikrant) December 4, 2019

