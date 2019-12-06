Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

‘Our crew is human too’: Vistara’s boss shuts down person for photo of sleeping flight attendant

The Twitter user had taken a photograph of a Vistara flight attendant napping in the lounge of Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport, and asked the airline's chief to "improve" the airline's image.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 6, 2019 12:26:35 pm
vistara, vistara CCO, vistara boss shuts troll for employee, vistara boss stand up for female employee, man shares pic of sleeping air hostess, viral news, good news, viral news, indian express Many highlighted the difficult job profile of airline crew and said it’s not a crime to sleep while not on duty.

A Twitter user recently took a photo of a sleeping female flight attendant at an airport lounge and tried to shame the company online. The airline’s top executive’s response has been praised online and people said he was “doing the right thing” by supporting his employees.

Sharing a photograph of the Vistara air hostess napping in the lounge of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport, the user tagged the airline’s chief.

“Your cabin crew providing negative image of Vistara at BLR domestic lounge on Tuesday, 03 December at 4.25pm. Please improve your image provided by the cabin crew,” Twitter user @AviationAnalyst wrote while tagging the Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara Sanjiv Kapoor.

Kapoor responded by asking the person to “take down the photo”.

“We do not condone such photos being taken of our crew or customers without their permission, nor do we think it is correct to post such photos on social media. Our crew are the finest in the industry, and are human too. We suggest you do the right thing and take the photo down,” he responded.

The reply garnered a lot of positive reactions online, with many people lauding Kapoor. Many pointed out that in the service industry, staff are often taught that the customer is always right, but that’s not always the case.

Many Twitter users too also slammed the person who took the photo, and said it was an invasion of privacy to take a photo of a sleeping woman. The tweet was deleted after Kapoor’s tweet went viral and the account was made private due to the backlash.

Here’s how people reacted to Kapoor’s tweet.

