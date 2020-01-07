Vishal Bhardwaj recites poem at Mumbai protest against JNU violence, video goes viral

Bhardwaj himself shared a few lines from the poem later on his Twitter handle. Bhardwaj himself shared a few lines from the poem later on his Twitter handle.

Days after a group of people wielding sticks, rods and sledgehammers attacked students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, protests have erupted in many parts of the country against the assault. In Mumbai, people from the film industry participated in one such protest, where director Vishal Bhardwaj read a poem. A video of the event has now gone viral.

Over 200 people, including many film personalities, gathered on Carter Road in Bandra on Monday evening to condemn the violence. Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Zoya Akhtar, Sudhir Mishra and Neeraj Ghaywan as well as actors Dia Mirza, Tapasee Pannu and Rahul Bose were among those present at the protest.

The others who attended the protest included actors Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and Saurabh Shukla, directors and lyricist Swanand Kirkare among others. They all joined hands, used poetry and music to show solidarity with JNU.

Masaan Director Neeraj Ghaywan shared the video on Twitter, showing Bhardwaj reciting a poetry and soon the clip spread across social media sites, garnering heaps of praise for him.

.@VishalBhardwaj at the silent protest of solidarity at Carter road, Mumbai against the #JNUattack pic.twitter.com/NtPKScfUdu — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) January 6, 2020

Bhardwaj himself shared a few lines from the poem later on his Twitter handle.

हम मायूस नहीं हैं, हम हैरान नहीं

जैसा सोचा था तुम वैसे ही निकले रात में सूरज लाने का वादा करके

दिन में रात उगा कर दिखला दी तुमने

पानी पानी कह के बरसाया तेज़ाब

और इक आग लगा कर दिखला दी तुमने हम मायूस नहीं हैं हम हैरान नहीं Who is accountable for this lawlessness? #JNUattack — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) January 6, 2020

Another video that has been doing rounds on social media from the protest is music composer and singer Swanand Kirkire singing Bavra Mann. the iconic song from Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

Gully Boy-fame musician Ankur Tiwari too performed before the crowd to voice his support to the students, a song he claimed was composed just in a day following the violence.

Many also thanked him and other members of the film fraternity for joining the protest and lauded them for ‘having a spine’.

From Kolkata to Kerala, universities across the country took out protest march to condemn the attacks on JNU students, urging police to arrest the culprits. Hundreds gathered in Mumbai’s Gateway of India from Sunday night and continued their protest for two days at the iconic monument.

However, on Tuesday early morning Mumbai Police evicted around a hundred protesters from the Gateway of India and dropped them at Azad Maidan, the ‘Occupy Gateway’ protest has been called off.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, is yet to make a single arrest in connection with the violence. However, an FIR has been registered against JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh and 19 other people for allegedly vandalising the university server room and attacking security guards on January 4.

